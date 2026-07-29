Detroit Lions Week 1 Opponent Has DT Who Is Feared To Have Torn ACL

The importance of the Detroit Lions getting off to a strong start is paramount this upcoming 2026 season, especially given the team is going through a slight transition.

Dan Campbell's squad is younger and working through a handful of new players at key positions.

Detroit's Week 1 opponent, the New Orleans Saints, is currently dealing with a significant injury to a rising young star on their defense.

According to ESPN, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, "Saints DT Bryan Bresee, one of the linchpins of their defense and a rising star, is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, per me and Mike Garafolo. While tests are ongoing, it’s likely the former first-rounder is done for the season."

#Saints DT Bryan Bresee, one of the linchpins their defense and a rising star, is feared to have suffered a torn ACL, per me and @MikeGarafolo. While tests are ongoing, it’s likely the former first-rounder is done for the season. pic.twitter.com/qbuTBb7sZ4 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2026

Bresee, 24, was steadily improving and was expected to be among the defensive line stalwarts. He was drafted by the Saints in the first-round of the 2023 NFL draft.

In three seasons, he started a total of 26 games. His fifth-year option was picked up by the team and will net the young defender $13.9 million.

Detroit's offense is expected to feature many weapons. If the Saints lose Bresee for the entire season, Goff and the offense are expected to have a slightly easier time navigating the Saints' defense.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was asked at the conclusion of the 2025 season how he views balancing rebuilding long-term versus trying to win a weaker division.

“I think all of us, every guy with every team, whether it’s a coach or GM, thinks they have a vision for how they can win their division, regardless of how strong or weak you may think it is," Loomis said. "So, we’re gonna approach it the same way. How do we improve enough to win the division, and we don’t want to just win the division. We don’t want to be an 8-8 or 8-9 winning team in the division. We want to win the division, be dominant and have a chance to make a run in the playoffs, so that’s what our goal is gonna be.”

Detroit will open the season against New Orleans at Ford Field on September 13, 2026.

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