The Detroit Lions hit the practice field for their third day of training camp practices.

Unfortunately, two key members of the defense were not able to conclude practice.

According to the team, linebacker Jimmy Rolder (leg) and defensive tackle Alim McNeill (neck) left practice early with injuries and will be evaluated further.

Further updates will be reported, once they are discovered.

Prior to the team taking the field, head coach Dan Campbell provided several injury updates to key players. He noted that the back injury that Jahmyr Gibbs was dealing with after the team's conditioning test is not severe, further adding to the notion that his absence is related to his current contract situation.

Additionally, he noted that the team expects defensive back Christian Izien to be participating in practice on Monday as he continues to recover from the flu.

Offensive lineman Christian Mahogany was activated from the Non Football Injury list on Friday, while Ben Bartch is expected to begin taking more team reps next week as he continues his recovery from a foot injury that ended his season last year.

Key losses to interior of defensive line in free agency

Earlier this week, the former NFL tight end was asked if the losses of D.J. Reader and Roy Lopez would change how the team plays along the defensive line this season.

“Yeah, I mean, look, it does," said Campbell. "We're not the same as we were with those two guys and I’ve got a ton of respect for both of those players, you're talking about doing some dirty work for us, I mean, they did the dirty work and they're good players, both of them. So look, certainly we're going to miss those guys, but you guys know what we’ve got on this roster, getting (Lions DL Alim McNeill) Mac back and we just talked about Tyleik (Williams) and some of these other young guys, defensive tackles, Levi (Onwuzurike)’s back.

"So, we're going to play it as it comes and if that means we move a little bit more, maybe we move a little bit more. But we're going to give our guys the best opportunity to make plays upfront, but also just defensively," Campbell added. "What's going to help us? What's going to help the backend? Look, our backers will play off of it. Jack (Campbell) is crafty, nifty, smart enough to make it right if that's where we go, but we'll see.”

The following players left practice early today to be evaluated for potential injuries.



LB Jimmy Rolder (leg)



DT Alim McNeill (neck) — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) July 31, 2026

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