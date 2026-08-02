The Most Optimistic Development From Detroit Lions 2026 Training Camp

Safety Brian Branch could return to the practice field sooner than expected, according toDetroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

On the first day of training camp, the sixth-year head man told reporters that there have been no setbacks in his rehabiliation from a torn Achilles. If the progress continues, the former second-round pick could practice late in training camp or in early September.

NFL injury analyst Dr. Jimmy Liao M.D., recently shared with Lions On SI his assessment of Branch's inury and what the positive news could mean for the upcoming 2026 season.

"Brian Branch had his achilles rupture in December of last year. My initial timeline was about 10 to 11 months, which would put him around October or November," Liao explained. "Now, there might be good news that Dan Campbell reported just a couple of days ago, which is he potentially could start practice in late August or early September. For me, that potentially moves up the timeline slightly to more of a reliable October expectation.

"It makes November a little less likely, having to drag on to November. So, this is overall good news that he potentially could be starting to practice in about a month or so. That would also mean he comes off the PUP list before the 53-man cut down."

Liao expressed the latest Branch injury update gives him optimism Branch will be solid in his return.

"As far as his prognosis, as an outlook going forward, I am optimistic. I'm cautiously optimistic that he'll be solid in his return. We've seen some really good recoveries lately with Achilles. A couple running backs -- J.K. Dobbins and Jadarian Price had excellent achilles recoveries," said Liao. "Tracy Walker, as you mentioned, the achilles recovery was not that great. Unfortunately, that basically ended his career. He only played one more season after that.

"Jeff Okudah's achilles recovery, also in 2021, I thought it was actually pretty good. He came back very strong immediately after that, the very next year with his achilles. So, I think there's room for cautious optimism with Branch. That is good news to hear that he might start practicing maybe a little bit earlier than expected."

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