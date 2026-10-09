Detroit Lions Rule Out Four Against Cardinals, DT Questionable

The Detroit Lions have released their official Friday injury designation report, ahead of the their Week 5 road contest against the Arizona Cardinals.

Four players were officially ruled out, as Brian Branch, Rock Ya-Sin, Ben Bartch and Cade Mays were ruled out.

Tyleik Williams, who was limited at practice at times this week, was ruled questionable.

Head coach Dan Campbell was asked at his media session prior to practice on Friday about the possibility Branch and Mays could suit up this week, given they both participated in practice all throughout the week in a limited capacity.

“It's something to think about. Now they'll be here, but you're right it won't be football," said Campbell. "They won't have other teammates around. We're running plays, all that stuff, but they're going to be here continuing to condition, get ready, as football stuff as they can do without it being that with the training staff. And then let's get them going Green Bay week. Let's get them going and then we'll assess.

Hopefully by midweek, we'll have a pretty good idea. We'd love to get them ready to go versus Green Bay, I think, right as after the bye.”

The former NFL tight end fully expects rookie running back Jeremiyah Love to play this week.

“Totally expect him to play and totally expect him to continue to grow like he has every game that he's been in there. He's explosive," said Campbell. "Yeah, we did work, but we also knew he was going early. But certainly looked at him. He's an explosive, dynamic runner. He's got vision, explosiveness, speed, and he's really good out of the backfield and they've just scratched the surface of that. That hadn't even opened it up yet.

"That's coming. So, we know we have to be ready for him. So yeah, we fully expect him to play and be ready to go and be full tilt.”

Lions' Week 5 Friday Injury Report

OG Ben Bartch -- Foot (Out)

CB Rock Ya-Sin -- Hamstring (Out)

DB Brian Branch -- Achilles (Out)

OL Cade Mays --Wrist (Out)

DT Tyleik Williams -- Foot (Questionable )

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