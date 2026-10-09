Detroit Lions Injury Updates: Will Brian Branch Play This Week?

The Detroit Lions will conduct one final practice, before they head out on the road this weekend to square off against the Arizona Cardinals.

Speaking prior to practice, head coach Dan Campbell addressed if safety Brian Branch had a realstic opportunity to play.

Campbell indicated it would be a tall order for Branch to play this week.

"He's looked good for two days," said Campbell. At end of his media session, he also noted center Cade Mays was unlikely to play this week.

The former second-round pick has been limited in practice all this week, as he continues his rehabilitation from an Achilles injury suffered last season.

Detroit's coaching staff wants the talented safety to secure as many reps as possible, so a debut after the bye week is more realistic.

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard expressed earlier this week he is looking forward to using Branch as much as possible, when he is eventually cleared from the medical training staff.

“There we go, bring some life into this deal. There we go. There we go. Listen, I don't even know the word for it. I don't. But I mean, how many positions can he play and how fast? I mean, he's a dynamic player. That is an elite player in this league, which we all know guys. I'm not telling you nothing you don't know," said Sheppard. "That is an elite player in this League. But we also got to do right by the player.

"So, just make sure we pick and choose how much, how soon, where, what's best for him right now and just kind of take that approach to it because I'm ready for him to go all 78, however many we play," Sheppard added further. "The Saints’ game that was 90? Let's go 90, BB. As much of Brian Branch as I could get right now, I want.”

Detroit's secondary is among the worst in the league, as the defense has been prone to give up too many explosive plays. Top wideouts have been feasting on Detroit's undersized cornerbacks.

Christian Izien and Chuck Clark have tried to stabilize the back end, but the defense is in need of a morale boost.

While it is unlikely Branch will play this week, he could debut soon after the Lions Week 6 bye.

Detroit will begin division play in Week 7 after a week off, as they face the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field.

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