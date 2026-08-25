Detroit Lions TE Sam LaPorta, OL Return to Practice, 3 Leave Early

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Tuesday afternoon, ahead of their preseason finale on the road against the Indianapolis Colts.

Tight end Sam LaPorta, who was dealing with a hip injury, returned to the practice field at the teams Allen Park Performance Center.

Offensive linemen Ben Bartch, who was in the NFL's concussion protocol, was also spotted, according to team reports

.Unfortunately, three players were not able to complete the afternoon practice.

Cornerback Nick White, safety Dan Jackson and linebacker Trevor Nowaske did not complete practice. The team did not update reporters as to the nature of their potential injuries.

Dan Campbell next speaks to reporters on Wednesday afternoon at 12:30 p.m., where he will likely update the status of the players who departed.

Lions goals for final week of training camp

The former NFL tight end is going to have a challenging week, as he cotinues to prepare his team for the upcoming regular season while trying to assess who deserves a spot on the roster.

Reporters asked what the goals for this week were, given the challenges the coaching staff and front office is facing.

"Tricky, it is tricky, but I do think number one, the focus is on getting this team prepared to play the season and us to be the best version of ourself, that's number one. Number two is we still have spots available on this roster that we're going to need to fill with guys that are here right now, that we think have an opportunity, but we don't know who that is. So, there are real spots still available," said Campbell. "And with that, not just spots, those guys could be playing for a significant time. 'Okay, he is roster, and there's a chance if he makes this roster, he's going to play for us a few snaps a game. You know what I mean?' So, that's important too, that's kind of the next step in this.

"You have to balance a little bit of that. But ultimately, I also know I'm trying to get this team ready for New Orleans physically, mentally, emotionally, all of those things," Campbell added further. "We're not diving into them yet. We're not game-planning, but I just know we have to start working on us a little bit here to get ourselves sharpened up.”

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