Lions 2026 Training Camp Live Updates, Highlights From Day 13

The Detroit Lions return to the practice field on Sunday morning, ahead of an open training camp practice to be held in front of season-ticket members.

On Saturday, the team practiced for 75 minutes, but did not don pads.

Head coach Dan Campbell indicated the next two practices would be ramped up, in preparation for the Lions only home game in the preseason against the Washington Commanders.

Several players who have been battling injuries returned to practice, allowing for increased competition, especially along the offensive line.

Juice Scruggs is expected to see more action at center. While he was away, Seth McLaughlin was the player tasked with playing center on the first team.

Additional Detroit Lions Insider Analysis: What We Learned From Day 12 of Training Camp Practice at Allen Park Performance Center

Detroit's sixth-year head coach shared his evaluation of the former Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes lineman.

“Well, one of the things we talk about Seth, he's not this enormous person. And so, his niche is playing low. He's quick. He's super sharp and he's quick and he's really good at the second level. And then pass game is the anchor. He's just got to bend," said Campbell. "And he's got to do, in a lot of cases, he's got to do double what somebody else does that has more stature, size or stature to him.

"That's the hand he's dealt. I thought he did that the other night. I did think he anchored better. I thought he strained. I though he tried to do all the little things and that's a credit to him. So, I certainly was not disappointed with him the other day.”

Left guard battle is still open

The left guard position has not been locked up. Christian Mahogany must continue to compete, especially with veteran Ben Bartch returning to practice.

"We have got to find the five best. And so, this is an ongoing battle. I just mentioned this, Mahogany, I thought he was a physical force," said Campbell. "And when he does it right, it's pretty and it's powerful. It's explosive. And in the pass game he's got anchor. And then sometimes it just gets a little out of sorts. So, it's just the consistency of it.”

Follow along with Lions On SI all morning, as we share highlights, updates about what is happening at practice on Sunday morning.

1:00 -- Jameson Williams and Nick Whiteside both did not participate in practice on Sunday.

12:35 p.m. -- Isaac TeSlaa produced a highlight play, as he had a leaping touchdown catch with Ennis Rakestraw in coverage.

12:25 p.m. -- Tate Ratledge has gotten some work with the first team offense at center. With the weather playing a factor, the Georgia product reportedly had a botched snap.

12:00 p.m -- Defensive tackle Ben Stille reportedly has had a good day. The recent free agent signing had a deflection at the line of scrimmage amidst his solid performance.

10:50 a.m. -- Jameson Williams has yet to be spotted at practice

10:32 a.m. -- Detroit Lions announce RB Kye Robichaux and DB Loren Strickland were waived. RB Trayveon Williams and CB Ekow Boye-Doe were signed.

9:23 a.m. -- Dan Campbell will speak to reporters at 10 a.m. before practice

Not spotted at #Lions practice this morning with the receivers: Jameson Williams. — Natalie Sparbeck (@NatSparbeck) August 16, 2026

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