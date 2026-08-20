Detroit Lions Offer Unfortunate Injury Updates on Sam LaPorta, Ben Bartch

The Detroit Lions were without both tight end Sam LaPorta and offensive lineman Ben Bartch among other players during Wednesday's training camp practice.

Both LaPorta and Bartch are coming off season-ending injuries last year. LaPorta had a herniated disk in his back, while Bartch suffered a Lisfranc injury that ended his campaign.

Head coach Dan Campbell updated the status of both players during his pre-practice media availability on Thursday.

Bartch is currently in concussion protocol. He was "dinged" a couple of days ago.

LaPorta is dealing with a hip injury. Campbell could not answer if the injury would prevent the former second-round pick from playing in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints.

He also indicated he did not currently feel the injury would be a long-term issue.

These two players are both entering pivotal seasons. LaPorta is looking to secure a contract extension as he enters the final season of his rookie contract. Meanwhile, Bartch was brought in on a one-year deal looking to prove himself.

LaPorta has a huge role in the Lions' offense. The Iowa product burst onto the scene with a record-setting rookie campaign, then followed it up with a strong finish in his second NFL season.

With his place established among the game's top young tight ends, LaPorta had a good start to the 2025 season before suffering the herniated disk that ended his year. He was limited in the offseason workout program, but received full clearance for the start of training camp.

In his three seasons, LaPorta has notched 186 receptions for 2,104 yards and 20 touchdowns. This included a debut season in which he set the rookie record for receptions by a tight end, though it was eventaully broken by Brock Bowers of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Bartch was expected to be a competitor for the team's starting left guard in a battle that also included incumbent Christian Mahogany and newly acquired Juice Scruggs, who the Lions landed along with a draft pick in exchange for David Montgomery.

However, Bartch's availability has been limited throughout camp after he did not participate in the team's offseason workouts. Additionally, a wrench was thrown further into Detroit's plans when Cade Mays suffered a wrist injury that carries an estimated recovery time of 8-to-10 weeks.

As a result of the injury, Scruggs has moved over to work more at center, and he'll be competing with Seth McLaughlin for the role. With Tate Ratledge seemingly entrenched at right guard, Bartch's best path to playing time would be on the left side should he beat out Mahogany.

Campbell expressed, when asked about the possibility of Jimmy Rolder returning to practice before the end of training camp, it was "highly unlikely" that would occur.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to ourFacebook page and give it a like, follow us onTikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone WolvesYouTube Channelfor daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.