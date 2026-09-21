Detroit Lions Sign Veteran DB Back to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions have made a decision on how to proceed, following the season-ending injury to veteran defensive back Maddox.

After holding workouts with a group of defensive backs, the team has reportedly made the decision to ink veteran Jalen Mills to the practice squad.

Mills, 32, had a previous stint in Motown back in 2025, appearing in three games. He has also had stops with the Eagles, Patriots, Giants, Jets and Texans in his 11-year career.

“We had a workout this morning just looking for a veteran guy, and then we’re looking for some of these safeties that are on other teams right now that are promising young players that we could potentially poach and bring in and let them compete,” Dan Campbell told local reporters this afternoon. “You know, right now we got Chuck and Izzy and Harper. But we need to bring in some fresh players and get a look at it. We’re going to do a couple of things defensively.

“We’re going to move some guys around. We’re going to give some guys some more opportunities to play here and shake it up a little bit, and because they’ve earned that," Campbell commented further. "The faster we get them here, the faster we get a look at them and they get acclimated with what we do, and then we’ll see.”

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Detroit still has Chuck Clark and Thomas Harper in the mix at the safety spot, while they await of return of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

"Maddox is a good player for us, good solid football player. I hate that for him. But that's the hand we're dealt and we move forward. I think the big thing, just talking to the team this morning was the most important thing is keep things in perspective where we're at," Campbell explained. "The good news is it's only Week 2. The bad news is we're already going into Week 3. And so, we have got to have urgency but keep it all in perspective."

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