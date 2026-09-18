The Detroit Lions' secondary depth took a hit in the first half of Thursday's primetime matchup with the Buffalo Bills.

Already without a pair of starters with Kerby Joseph (Knee) and Brian Branch (Achilles) both on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Detroit lost one of its replacement starters in Avonte Maddox during the second quarter of Thursday's game.

Maddox was injured while playing in coverage on a first-and-goal for the Bills from Detroit's 4-yard line. The play would end with a sack that would ultimately be negated due to a defensive holding penalty on Lions linebacker Jack Campbell.

The veteran safety would remain down for several moments, and was eventually carted to the locker room and deemed questionable to return with a foot injury. He would not return, and was ultimately ruled out in the third quarter.

Maddox was observed leaving the stadium in a walking boot and on crutches, according to a report from Detroit Football Network.

"I don't know. Maddox is pretty tough, so when he doesn't come back that makes me nervous," Campbell said. "But I won't know until tomorrow for sure."

Later in the game, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin also left with an injury. Ya-Sin finished the game with six total tackles, including five solos, but had a crucial defensive holding penalty that negated an interception.

Campbell did not provide an update on Ya-Sin's status after the game.

Maddox finished the game with three total tackles, including one solo. He was replaced at safety by Thomas Harper, with free agent signing Christian Izien playing predominantly nickel cornerback throughout the night.

The Lions brought Maddox back to Detroit, where he attended Martin Luther King High School, on a one-year contract prior to last season. Though he spent a stint on injured reserve, Maddox proved to be a valuable addition due to his versatility and ultimately re-upped with the team this offseason.

With Branch and Joseph both having uncertain return dates, as they will be out at least through Week 4 while on PUP, Maddox was counted on to play a vital role in Detroit's secondary alongside Izien and another free agent signing in veteran Chuck Clark.

Maddox has appeared in 96 games with 45 starts throughout his career, and is now in his ninth season in the NFL. Prior to coming to Detroit, he played the first seven seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and won a Super Bowl with them in the 2024 season.

Ya-Sin also joined the Lions' roster last season on a one-year deal. He showcased some versatility in the preseason, which helped him make the roster, then would wind up appearing in all 17 games with six starts.

After signing another one-year deal, Ya-Sin emerged as a starter after Terrion Arnold was released this offseason.

The Lions had two cornerbacks as presumably healthy scratches for Thursday's game, as neither Keith Abney II nor Ennis Rakestraw Jr. were listed with injury designations on the team's final injury report of the week.