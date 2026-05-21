The news of Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell inking his long-term contract extension was not reported by a journalist or an NFL insider.

In a unique twist, the organization made the decision to allow season-ticket member Sweta Patel, who is among the most passionate fans, to post on social media that the former 2023 first-round draft pick had officially inked a four-year contract extension.

The post has been seen by more than one million people on social media so far.

Minutes later, other season-ticket members were sent the news, along with a video from Campbell, confirming he will remain with the Lions through the 2030 NFL season.

"I signed my extension, I'm excited to be back," Campbell said. "I'm excited to be here long-term. Now it's time to go win a Super Bowl."

The NFL world was impressed by the unique manner in which an extension was revealed.

NFL reporter Stacy Dales shared on social media, "One of the super-fans breaking the news to all of us. Very cool the team gave Sweta, who’s now going by her self-proclaimed alias ‘Sweta Schefter’, the honors! Touché."

Analyst Peter Schrager revealed, "Pretty cool back story here. Sweta is a die-hard Lions fan and one of the most vocal online. When Jack Campbell decided to sign his extension, he and the team thought it would be unique to let the fans know first. So, with Jack's approval, the @Lions had Sweta "break" the news."

The talented linebacker caused a stir when he was made the 18th-overall pick back in the 2023 draft. Several pundits weighed in and indicated general manager Brad Holmes made a mistake, citing positional value as a reason the team should have looked in a different direction.

In a span of three seasons, the 25-year-old has played in 51 games. The former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker has recorded 8.5 sacks, 380 tackles (200 solo), 13 quarterback hits,19 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, 10 pass defenses, two fumble recoveries and 22 special teams tackles.

He is only the fourth player in Lions team history to secure at least 125 tackles in consecutive seasons (2024-25).

Early in his career, it was evident that Campbell would eventually become one of the leaders of the defense. The coaching staff and front office has regularly shared publicly their fondness for Campbell's approach to the game and to his craft.

Now that Alex Anzalone has departed, Campbell will be tasked with leading a defense that got noticeably younger this offseason.

BREAKING news on a contract extension for Jack Campbell as I just heard directly from my inside sources at the Lions. He will be a Lion for the next several years and Lions continue to retain their talent. Congrats to Jack and his family. #OnePride — Sweta Patel (@sweta2311) May 21, 2026

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.