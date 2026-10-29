Detroit Lions Week 8 Thursday Injury Report Sees Encouraging Progress

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon, three days ahead of their Week 8 contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

After several starters missed practice on Wednesday, each member of the roster was accounted for on Thursday, including running back Jahmyr Gibbs and defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Safety Kerby Joseph and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw were limited at practice. Joseph was seen wearing a compression sleeve on his injured left knee, possibly to assist in limiting any potential swelling.

Prior to practice, defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard praised the efforts of his unit against the Green Bay Packers.

"First and foremost, want to credit the players for the way they went out and performed. High energy, high effort, a lot of details showed up," said Sheppard. "A lot of things we talked about during the week showed up. And also, I don't want to leave out, I'd be remiss to leave out the staff. They're doing a tremendous job right now. I know you guys probably have got this theme of all hands-on deck.

"It's also with the coaching staff right now. So all hands-on deck, trying to just find answers. Just all hands-on deck, whatever it takes mentality," Sheppard added further. "Selfless, sacrificing, those are all words that come to mind when I think of that defensive unit right now. And I just want to credit those guys."

Sheppard believes the efforts of the coaching staff have resonated with the players, resulting in increased trust and understanding of the core defensive principles.

"What we've really done, the things that you're seeing is just a trickle effect of these guys. I told them, I don't think I've ever seen back-to-back games where we went out, we do these keys to victory and they've gone out back-to-back games and I mean hit every single one of them," said Sheppard. "And that's when you know you're trending the right way. That's when you know it's hitting home with the players. But again, we are nothing without them. They are the ones that go out and make it come to life and they're doing that right now."

Lions' Week 8 Thursday Injury Report

CB Ennis Rakestraw -- Ankle (LP)

Safety Kerby Joseph -- Knee (LP)

RB Jacob Saylors -- Knee (FP)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs -- Shoulder (FP)

DE Aidan Hutchinson -- Rest (FP)

DT Alim McNeill -- Rest (FP)

LT Penei Sewell -- Rest (FP)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- Ankle (FP)

DT Tyleik Williams -- Illness (FP)

DE DJ Wonnum -- Rest (FP)

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