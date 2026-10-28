Detroit Lions Reveal Surprise Jahmyr Gibbs Injury

The Detroit Lions revealed a lengthy initial Week 8 Wednesday injury report, ahead of their next home contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, along with safety Kerby Joseph and running back Jacob Saylors were limited at practice.

Seven players missed practice, including running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who was listed as having a shoulder injury.

Others missing practice include DJ Wonnum, Tyleik Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Penei Sewell and Alim McNeill and Aidan Hutchinson.

"Saint's doing good," said Dan Campbell. "Ennis (Rakestraw Jr.) is doing good. Going to hold them out of practice. We're going to do a walkthrough and then roll right into practice for a little bit here. So, it goes all in one. And so, I think those guys will be at walkthrough, but I don't see them out there during the practice portion. I'm going to hold a couple of other guys back just to get them off their feet, but they'll be at walkthrough. We're going to start Kerby (Joseph)'s clock today.

"So, he'll be running around, start working him in. He's put in a lot of work. It's been a long, hard road for Kerby," Campbell added futher. "So, just to be able to get back out there with the guys and run around a little bit, this will be a, we'll kind of progress him as we go each week here just to get him back in the flow and football and the movement, the pounding, all of it."

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The former NFL tight end expressed the team is excited to have the former third-round pick return, but there are still more hurdles he must clear over the next 21 days.

"He's passed every test to this point," said Campbell. "This is the next thing is to get him running around now. So, the strength in the knee is good and the thigh, the quad, all of that. So, it'll be great to get him back out there with the guys. And I know he's excited we are, but we’ve still got a ways to go, but this is a step in the right direction."

Lions' Week 8 Wednesday Injury Report

CB Ennis Rakestraw -- Ankle (LP)

Safety Kerby Joseph -- Knee (LP)

RB Jacob Saylors -- Knee (LP)

RB Jahmyr Gibbs -- Shoulder (NP)

DE Aidan Hutchinson -- Rest (NP)

DT Alim McNeill -- Rest (NP)

LT Penei Sewell -- Rest (NP)

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- Ankle (NP)

DT Tyleik Williams -- Illness (NP)

DE DJ Wonnum -- Rest (NP)



