Detroit Lions Week 4 Power Rankings: Jared Goff Is Highly Productive
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Here is a review at Week 4 2026 NFL power rankings and how the Detroit Lions rated, following a 31-24 win over the New York Jets.
Power ranking: 14th
Previous ranking: 18th
"Jared Goff is one of six quarterbacks in NFL history to start the season with more than 800 yards passing and eight touchdowns in three games. If the Lions can go out and get themselves Joey Porter, all will be right in the world, as the offense is holding up its end of the bargain."
Power ranking: 13th
Previous ranking: 14th
"It's sometimes easy to forget about Goff's consistency because he plays alongside elite playmakers such as RB Jahmyr Gibbs and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. The veteran QB is a viable starter in fantasy this season, averaging 21.9 points. Goff was the 18th-best quarterback in our draft rankings and had an ADP of 131.4. After Sunday's win, Gibbs lauded Goff as Detroit's "leader." "We trust him with everything," Gibbs said."
Power ranking: 6th
Previous ranking: 8th
"If former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glen thought he was going to rattle Jared Goff, he was sorely mistaken. The New York Jets blitzed Goff 16 times Sunday, and the 31-year-old was 16-for-16 for 173 yards and two touchdowns on those plays. For the season, he has five touchdowns, no interceptions and a completion percentage of 86.7 when blitzed, according to TruMedia. Overall, he leads the league in touchdown passes (eight) and hasn’t thrown a pick."
Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Good, Bad and Ugly From Week 3 Win Against Jets
Power ranking: 13th
Previous ranking: 14th
"There aren’t many more dynamic offenses in the NFL, and few teams can boast a dynamic duo like RB Jahmyr Gibbs and WR Amon-Ra St-Brown. This team is a juggernaut, averaging more than 31 points per game. But man, does their defense stink. And it shouldn’t, not with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (3.5 sacks), yet it still does."
Power ranking: 10th
Previous ranking: 10th
"How consistent has this offense been? Exactly 31 points in every game. A low of 355 yards and a high of 381. And just one turnover. If a defense that's allowed the most points (95) in the league can hold on long enough to get some reinforcements, this team has a legit shot at finally ending the league's longest hex of failing to qualify for the Super Bowl."
Power ranking: 18th
Previous ranking: 18th
"I’m not buying this operation. It’s starting to become clear this is a team that can beat lesser teams but struggles with the middle class and is probably in trouble vs. good teams. The defense is bad; they let teams go crazy on them in the second half of games and Penei Sewell at left tackle might not be the move. Their decline feels real to me."
Power ranking: 13th
Previous ranking: 15th
"The Detroit Lions responded after a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Granted, Sunday's victory came at the expense of the New York Jets, who aren't on Buffalo's level. However, the Lions took care of business. Specifically, the Lions showed some defensive improvement.
Dan Campbell's squad will be able to move the ball, because the Lions feature too much offensive talent and quarterback Jared Goff is the perfect facilitator within their scheme. The defense hasn't held up its end of the bargain, though.
Specifically, Detroit surrendered 915 yards through the first two weeks of play. For those keeping track, that's nearly 460 yards on average. The Jets managed a more respectable 335 yards. The Lions were particularly stingy at the point of attack by allowing only 58 rushing yards. With Geno Smith's 12 yards taken out of the equation, Breece Hall and Braelon Allen averaged a measly 2.7 yards per carry."
Power ranking: 11th
Previous ranking: 14th
"The Lions need every bit of what Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs are doing to light it up offensively with their defense porous in every which way. Shootouts follow everywhere they go and they might need to make a drastic change soon."
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Sports journalist who has covered the Detroit Lions the past three NFL seasons. Christian brings expert analysis, insights and an ability to fairly assess how the team is performing in a tough NFC North division.
John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!