Detroit Lions Week 4 Power Rankings: Jared Goff Is Highly Productive

Here is a review at Week 4 2026 NFL power rankings and how the Detroit Lions rated, following a 31-24 win over the New York Jets.

Sports Illustrated

Power ranking: 14th

Previous ranking: 18th

"Jared Goff is one of six quarterbacks in NFL history to start the season with more than 800 yards passing and eight touchdowns in three games. If the Lions can go out and get themselves Joey Porter, all will be right in the world, as the offense is holding up its end of the bargain."

ESPN

Power ranking: 13th

Previous ranking: 14th

"It's sometimes easy to forget about Goff's consistency because he plays alongside elite playmakers such as RB Jahmyr Gibbs and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown. The veteran QB is a viable starter in fantasy this season, averaging 21.9 points. Goff was the 18th-best quarterback in our draft rankings and had an ADP of 131.4. After Sunday's win, Gibbs lauded Goff as Detroit's "leader." "We trust him with everything," Gibbs said."

The Athletic

Power ranking: 6th

Previous ranking: 8th

"If former Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glen thought he was going to rattle Jared Goff, he was sorely mistaken. The New York Jets blitzed Goff 16 times Sunday, and the 31-year-old was 16-for-16 for 173 yards and two touchdowns on those plays. For the season, he has five touchdowns, no interceptions and a completion percentage of 86.7 when blitzed, according to TruMedia. Overall, he leads the league in touchdown passes (eight) and hasn’t thrown a pick."

Additional Lions Insider Analysis: Good, Bad and Ugly From Week 3 Win Against Jets

Fox Sports

Power ranking: 13th

Previous ranking: 14th

"There aren’t many more dynamic offenses in the NFL, and few teams can boast a dynamic duo like RB Jahmyr Gibbs and WR Amon-Ra St-Brown. This team is a juggernaut, averaging more than 31 points per game. But man, does their defense stink. And it shouldn’t, not with defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (3.5 sacks), yet it still does."

USA Today

Power ranking: 10th

Previous ranking: 10th

"How consistent has this offense been? Exactly 31 points in every game. A low of 355 yards and a high of 381. And just one turnover. If a defense that's allowed the most points (95) in the league can hold on long enough to get some reinforcements, this team has a legit shot at finally ending the league's longest hex of failing to qualify for the Super Bowl."

Fansided

Power ranking: 18th

Previous ranking: 18th

"I’m not buying this operation. It’s starting to become clear this is a team that can beat lesser teams but struggles with the middle class and is probably in trouble vs. good teams. The defense is bad; they let teams go crazy on them in the second half of games and Penei Sewell at left tackle might not be the move. Their decline feels real to me."

Bleacher Report

Power ranking: 13th

Previous ranking: 15th

"The Detroit Lions responded after a disappointing loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football. Granted, Sunday's victory came at the expense of the New York Jets, who aren't on Buffalo's level. However, the Lions took care of business. Specifically, the Lions showed some defensive improvement.

Dan Campbell's squad will be able to move the ball, because the Lions feature too much offensive talent and quarterback Jared Goff is the perfect facilitator within their scheme. The defense hasn't held up its end of the bargain, though.

Specifically, Detroit surrendered 915 yards through the first two weeks of play. For those keeping track, that's nearly 460 yards on average. The Jets managed a more respectable 335 yards. The Lions were particularly stingy at the point of attack by allowing only 58 rushing yards. With Geno Smith's 12 yards taken out of the equation, Breece Hall and Braelon Allen averaged a measly 2.7 yards per carry."

Sporting News

Power ranking: 11th

Previous ranking: 14th

"The Lions need every bit of what Jared Goff and Jahmyr Gibbs are doing to light it up offensively with their defense porous in every which way. Shootouts follow everywhere they go and they might need to make a drastic change soon."

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast ,head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok , subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.