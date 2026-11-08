Detroit Lions Week 9 Inactives List: Is DE Ahmed Hassanein Playing?

The Detroit Lions released their official list of players who will not suit up against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

On Friday, Jack Campbell, Kerby Joseph, D.J. Wonnum, Cade Mays and D.J. Reed were all ruled out.

Others ruled inactive include defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo, tight end Jackson Meeks and running back Jacob Saylors

Earlier in the week, star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson expressed during his weekly radio interview on 97.1 The Ticket that if he were to bet, he thought Ahmed Hassanein would play in his first game of the 2026 season against the Dolphins.

This week, the former sixth-round pick was unfortunately ruled inactive.

Another player who could see an increased workload this week is rookie Derrick Moore. Head coach Dan Campbell indicated the former Michigan Wolverines defender was improving each week at practice.

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"Well, with every rep, he gets better. And we mentioned that it was unfortunate we lost (DJ) Wonnum, but yet now he gets more reps. And the reps that he got are valuable, man," said Campbell. "There's no way to duplicate real in time game reps against good opponents and you see growth, you see growth. I saw growth in practice yesterday. So, the more he plays, the better he's going to get. And we love where he's going right now.”

Campbell added further, "I think he's a pretty even keeled guy and I kind of like that. I like that because he's very much in control. He's never too high, never too low, but yet he's not a low burn guy. It's nothing like that. So, he's pretty conscientious in that regard. And so I like that. It's a little bit like (Lions T) Blake Miller. Blake Miller's a pretty even keeled guy and that's good. So, there's a little bit of that calculated killer in there as it pertains to football. And that's a good thing. That's how you can really grow because you can keep your head about you and learn as you go.”

Lions' Week 9 Inactives List

DE Ahmed Hassanein



C Cade Mays



TE Jackson Meeks



CB D.J. Reed



RB Jacob Saylors



DL Mekhi Wingo

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