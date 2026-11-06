Five Detroit Lions Ruled Out, Star WR Questionable Against Dolphins

The Detroit Lions have released their official 2026 Week 9 Friday injury designation report, ahead of the teams road contest against the Miami Dolphins.

According to the team, five starting players have been officially ruled out, including Kerby Joseph, Jack Campbell, D.J. Wonnum, D.J. Reed and Cade Mays.

Three players were ruled questionable, including wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back Sione Vaki and running back Jacob Saylors.

Joseph has taken scout team reps at practice and has steadily improved with each day.

Safeties coach Jim O'Neil expressed Joseph has looked better than expected and the coaching staff has seen the work put in to try and get back to playing.

“It’s been great. Two weeks ago, it was classroom work, where we were really locked in. Then it was walkthrough and individual. Yesterday was his first team practice, and he looked a lot better than what I anticipated him looking like. So, it was very encouraging," O'Neil said. "So now he’s gotta stack multiple days. He’s got to stack them, so today will be a big day for him, but he looked awesome yesterday at practice."

Joseph will not likely play against the Patriots next week, but could see action on Thanksgiving.

“He’s worked his ass off. He has. He’s gone through a mental battle, he’s gone through a physical battle, and he’s in a great place right now. And I’m excited for him, and I know how hard he’s working," said O'Neil. "I know how hard it must be to be at the top of your game and then have it taken away from you. He’s grinded to get back to the level that he’s used to playing at and at his standard.”

Safety Brian Branch left the game against the Vikings with a head injury, but appears ready to play against the Dolphins.

With players returning, the coaching staff can do even more things with the former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back.

“As we get guys back, guys like with Kerby’s skillset or (Thomas) Harper’s skillset, that just opens up the door to do more stuff with Branch. He can go down, he can do dime roles, he can play nickel roles," said O'Neil. "You can use him more of a chess piece as we get some guys back in the defense and in that secondary.”

Lions' Week 9 Friday Injury Report