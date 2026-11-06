Detroit Lions Will Likely Be Without Key Defenders Against Dolphins

The Detroit Lions will likely be without two key defenders and center Cade Mays against the Miami Dolphins.

Prior to practice, head coach Dan Campbell indicated it was very unlikely Mays, cornerback D.J. Reed and defensive end D.J. Wonnum would suit up against the Dolphins in a Week 9 road contest.

Reed has missed practice this week dealing with a hip injury, while Wonnum is in concussion protocol after taking a shot in the helmet from teammate Brian Branch against the Minnesota Vikings.

Unfortunately for Sheppard's defense, Reed was playing at a high level the past two weeks. The former NFL linebacker could turn to Roger McCreary, Keith Abney or Ennis Rakestraw to fill in for the veteran defender.

When asked if Ahmed Hassanein had an opportunity to be active this week, the former NFL tight end indicated rookie defender Anthony Lucas could be a player from the practice squad to be elevated this week.

Why former second-round pick only played one snap?

Against the Vikings, Rakestraw was largely a non-factor. Given his steady growth this year, it was surprising to see the former second-round pick had only played one snap against a division rival.

Earlier this week, Sheppard was asked if his lack of playing time was injury related.

"Again, what have I said about my man E? It's always been about availability and how many reps did he get that week," said Sheppard. "He's a little nicked up and banged up. And then guys, I just outright trust (Lions passing game coordinator/defensive backs coach) Deshea Townsend. When it come to DB play, that's what you have got to know. I never played DB. I played football."

Sheppard commented further, "I don't know what it feels like out there when your confidence is ebbs and flows and okay, this matchup. ‘Well, Shepp, this is why you may want this guy this week.’ It may be Khalil (Dorsey), it may be E, it may be Rock (Ya-Sin), it may be CB Nick) Whiteside. What does that matchup present and how can this player kind of thrive the best in that moment?”

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