Tyleik Williams Reveals Significant Change Ahead of Second Season

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Tyleik Williams is set for a big role in his second season, and appears to have made a massive change to prepare for it.

After playing rotational snaps as a rookie, Williams is considered a favorite to fill the opening left by the departures of veteran defensive tackles Roy Lopez and DJ Reader in free agency. In anticipation of the bump in snaps, Williams appears to have dedicated his offseason to getting into elite shape.

On social media Monday, Williams posted that he has lost 50 pounds over the last five months. This transformation resembles that of another Lions defensive lineman in Alim McNeill, who dropped weight ahead of what was a breakout season.

During his media availability in offseason workouts, Williams had told reporters that he planned on dropping weight as one of his goals for the upcoming season. He seems to have accomplished it, and the Lions could reap the benefits as a result.

Drafted in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Williams was billed as a run-stuffing defensive tackle who had some pass-rush upside despite limited production in that area while at Ohio State. By becoming more athletic, Williams can take a big stride in that department much like McNeill did when he posted five sacks in 2023 after making the changes to his physique.

With goals of playing faster and learning more of the team's defensive scheme, Williams appears primed to take a step forward in his second NFL campaign. There is a clear opportunity for him to play a bigger role next to McNeill as one of the team's top interior defenders.

Williams' biggest competition for this role will be a pair of veterans in Levi Onwuzurike and Jay Tufele. Onwuzurike is back in Detroit after missing all of last season due to an ACL injury, while Tufele was a player the team targeted late in the free agency process.

In his debut season, Williams recorded one sack, two tackles for loss and three quarterback pressures while appearing in all 17 games. He played 446 total snaps, which equated to 40 percent of the team's overall defensive action.

Veterans report to Lions training camp Tuesday, with practices to start Wednesday as the team prepares for the 2026 NFL season.

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