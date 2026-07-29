What We Are Learning From Day 1 of 2026 Detroit Lions Training Camp

The sun has risen on a new season of Detroit Lions football.

On Wednesday, the team officially began the 2026 season with their first training camp practice.

After an offseason of change, the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell are eager to bounce back from a down 2025 season. However, with the players they've drafted over the course of Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes' tenure, the organization believes they have the infrastructure to continue to succeed.

"This feels like there's a little bit of a transition like there is a newness to it. And there's a reset on – it's a little bit like, OK, we still have our core crew, the guys that you guys know that have been here since '21. And then we've stacked on top of that. But, then we made some moves here, particularly this year, this offseason. And, so there's a newness to it."

The disappointing season last year has generated a renewed sense of motivation for the Lions. Campbell expressed his hope for the team's hunger to resemble that of his earlier seasons, where they were viewed as an underdog.

"There's a little bit of a youth movement that's up to us to get these guys developed and that's pretty exciting, but also knowing, man, I want to get back to what we did in '22 a little bit. And some of '21, probably more '22, but just get back to the basics of what we are. And so that's exciting," Campbell said. "That's exciting. And to know you're cutting these guys loose. These guys that were puppies at one time, it's all theirs now."

Here are news and notes from the first day of Lions' training camp.

Absence of Jahmyr Gibbs draws attention

The most notable absence from Wednesday's practice was running back Jahmyr Gibbs. He was not mentioned with an injury, but rather the absence could be tied to the fact that he's eligible for a contract extension.

In what appears to be a hold in situation, Gibbs could elect to avoid participating in practice until he and the team reach a new deal. He wasn't the only marquee running back out of action Wednesday, as fellow 2023 draftee Bijan Robinson did not practice for the Atlanta Falcons.

Gibbs' absence drew a response from former teammate David Montgomery, who was traded to the Houston Texans after three years of being the thunder to Gibbs' lightning in Detroit.

"Give my baby anything he want!," Montgomery wrote on social media. "He earned that (expletive)! On mamas."

Will starters play in the preseason this year?

Dan Campbell was asked if the team was still considering playing starters in the preseason. Given that the team will not conduct joint practices this year, preseason offers the Lions their only opportunity to get meaningful reps in against other teams.

Campbell doesn't appear opposed to the idea, but will let the flow of training camp dictate whether or not those players get action in exhibition games.

“I would like to but, again, this thing moves as we get through these practices. What do we look like? Who needs work? Do they need to play together?" Campbell said. "Are there players that aren’t getting enough intensity in practice and the only way to get them there is they have to play preseason games or we gotta go live. So, we’ll work around that stuff. Right now, I would like to, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Jameson Williams makes highlight catch

One of the highlight plays that caught the eye of team reporters Wednesday was a grab from Jameson Williams. The fifth-year receiver hauled in a pass in tight coverage down the field from quarterback Jared Goff.

Williams has always had deep threat ability due to his speed, but his ability to win in contested situations continues to develop. If he can continue to grow in this area, he will be in good position for a third-straight season with over 1,000 receiving yards.

Cornerback competition building intrigue

With Terrion Arnold released, the Lions will have a competition to determine the second starter at the position opposite of D.J. Reed. The leading candidates are Rock Ya-Sin and Ennis Rakestraw, but there are darkhorses in the mix.

Reports indicate that Ya-Sin and Rakestraw rotated with the first team defense, but consensus grew that it was Nick Whiteside who stood out the most amongst the players at the position.

Whiteside spent time with the Lions last season, including appearing in nine games. He has demonstrated that he can be viable depth for Detroit's defense, but has his eyes on a bigger role in 2026.

Kerby Joseph works on side

Campbell provided an update on safety Kerby Joseph, whose injury status has been one of the most uncertain storylines of the offseason. The head coach stated that Joseph could miss the start of the regular season, and that he could be more likely to be on the same track as Brian Branch.

While the status update is somewhat grim, Joseph continued to get work in at the team's facility on Wednesday. Joseph posted a video of himself running up the hill on the side of the team's practice field.

Additionally, reporters observed Joseph doing a number of different workouts, including skipping, up the hill in an effort to test his movement.

Personnel rotations

With the first day of camp practice being unpadded, it's difficult for many to get a read on the direction and performance of players in position battles. However, reports indicated that the Lions were working in several players particularly on their first team offensive line.

With Christian Mahogany on the Non-Football Injury list, the Lions turned to Juice Scruggs for a majority of the 11-on-11 reps, with Ben Bartch getting some first team action as well at the position.

Reports indicated that Blake Miller and Larry Borom rotated first team reps at right tackle opposite of Penei Sewell. Miller, the team's first-round pick in this year's draft, will have plenty of attention following how he performs in his first training camp.