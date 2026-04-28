Detroit Lions Power Rankings Following 2026 NFL Draft

Here is a look at the latest round of Detroit Lions power rankings, following the conclusion of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Power ranking: 13th

"The second-rounder should not only step right into a starting role, but he’ll do it across from Aidan Hutchinson. Moore had 10 sacks last year at Michigan and has a high enough floor that he can be counted on as a multiyear starter. The Lions defense added free-agent depth, and Moore could help turn things around."

Power ranking: 13th

"It has been a bit quiet lately with the Lions, and their draft class wasn't a fireworks affair, instead addressing some key needs and adding culture fits. I wasn't the biggest fan of trading up for edge rusher Derrick Moore, especially with Zion Young and Gabe Jacas on the board, but I did think offensive tackle Blake Miller was a smart selection in the first. Throw in a great value pick with DBKeith Abney II in the fifth round, and it was a respectable haul. The Lions can return to the upper reaches of the league if the offense remains dangerous and the defense makes improvements in a few areas. This is not your typical last-place team, which is reflected in the rankings."

Power ranking: 18th



"Is this team heading in the wrong direction? Some say the window has closed. I don't believe that, but there are challenges going forward, including the offensive line."

Power ranking: 15th

"Dan Campbell is all about the trenches, and he got help on both sides with OT Blake Miller (Round 1) and edge rusher Derrick Moore (Round 2). Moore taking some pressure off Aidan Hutchinson could really help the Lions’ defense."

Power ranking: 13th

"After going 15-2 and earning the NFC's No. 1 seed in 2024, the Lions regressed badly in 2025, missing the playoffs altogether. This offseason was all about getting Detroit back in the postseason tournament.

The Lions spent their first pick in this year's draft on tackle Blake Miller, who will likely man the right side of the line while Penei Sewell moves to left tackle to replace the departed Taylor Decker. Michigan man Derrick Moore was drafted on Day 2 to provide some pop on the edge opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

This Lions team isn't markedly different from last year's squad. But that team was better than its record. The Lions have weapons galore on offense, and if they can get some improvement on defense Detroit will absolutely be in the thick of the chase for the NFC North title."

Power ranking: 13th

"What seem like high-impact incomers, combined with a last-place schedule in 2026, could very well translate into another impressive playoff entry."

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