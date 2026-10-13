Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams Wins Fine Appeal

Detroit Lions star wide receiver Jameson Williams earned a victory away from the field this week.

According to NFL media, "Lions WR Jameson Willaims won both his appeals of fines of celebrations against the #Bills, as amounts of $14,926 and $11,941 were rescinded. On one, Williams denied his "brief gesture" was offensive and argued "that marijuana is legal in some states if that was the gesture he was making."

The appeals officer, Derrick Brooks, shared with the former first-round draft pick, “Although I rescinded this fine, please make every effort to celebrate with your teammates in the best professional manner possible.”

The league has been cracking down on celebrations deemed inappropriate through the first quarter of the 2026 NFL season.

#Lions WR Jameson Williams won both his appeals of fines of celebrations against the #Bills, as amounts of $14,926 and $11,941 were rescinded.



On one, Williams denied his “brief gesture” was offensive and argued “that marijuana is legal in some states if that was the gesture he… pic.twitter.com/tQ3wu2KNZf — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 13, 2026

Recently, the NFLPA and the league released a joint statement that clarified the expectations for players celebrating postive results out on the football field.

“Football is the greatest game in the world. NFL players are admired by millions of fans, including young people competing at every level of the sport. The passion, emotion, and personality players bring to the field are a big part of what makes the game special and connects them with fans worldwide. Good sportsmanship is equally important.

To clarify the line between player expression and conduct that may result in discipline, players were reminded this week that the following are prohibited and may result in a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty, a fine, or both:

1.) Gestures that depict violence, including the use of guns or other weapons, or gang-related signs.

2.) Gestures that depict smoking or drug use.

3.) Gestures that are sexual in nature.

“Conversely, recent celebrations imitating drinking a beverage will not be considered violations or result in discipline. The league-wide guidance provides players with greater clarity on how they can celebrate while remaining within the rules. When conduct falls into a gray area, the league will contact the player and provide direction before imposing discipline. The player will be advised that continued use of the identified celebration may result in future fines.

“Individual and team celebrations are part of the game and help players connect with fans. Providing clear, consistent guidance allows players to express themselves while upholding the principles of sportsmanship that have long been a hallmark of NFL football.”

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