The Detroit Lions knocked off Tampa Bay to get to 8-2 on the season, and quarterback Jared Goff was right at the center of the effort.

Goff finished Sunday's game 20-of-28 passing for 279 yards and two touchdowns. Below is a transcript of everything he said in his posgame press conference following the win.

On whether his running ability is just a part of his game, if he’s trying to improve, or that he thinks is improving:

“I don't know, I think it just kind of happens sometimes. Obviously, I haven't made a career of it, but sometimes it presents itself, and I can go make the play. The avoiding sacks in the pocket? Yeah, it's something I try to do, but certainly not something that's in my repertoire regularly.”

On what was working so well in the passing game today:

“I think we had a good week of practice and felt really good with our plan, how we were going to try to attack them. It's a really good defense. They do a really good job at all three levels, and we had our hands full. I think they're so stout in the run game. I think they're first in the league that you kind of have to attack them in that way. It's certainly how we've done it the last few years when we've played them. It was good. It was good early.”

On if he felt any sort of added responsibility to carry the offense today given the game plan of relying more on the passing game:

“No, I didn't, because the game could change. There have been games where we've tried to do that, and we end up running it for 200 yards. So no, I didn't feel any extra pressure, just one play at a time and throw it to the open guy.”

On what changed in the fourth quarter with the increase in Gibbs’s usage:

“I thought he had like 50 yards, I swear. I looked at it after, I'm like, 'holy smokes'. Yeah, it's just how the game goes. You start to wear them down, wear them down, wear them down. They're a really good defense, and they're human, though. They get worn down, and our O-line did a great job of doing that, wearing down that D-line. That's a stout D-line, and it was good at the end.”

On how challenging it is for him to run the offense when the run game isn’t operating at the optimal level in the game:

“I mean, challenging is probably the wrong word. It's just maybe a little bit more responsibility, but that's why I like to play quarterback and have those responsibilities.”

On how he mentally prepares to stay composed and make the throw ahead of a game in which he knows the defensive line will apply pressure, noting specifically the 57-yard touchdown pass to Jameson Williams:

“Yeah, it's a good question. I think I'm very aware of what they're trying to do to me. They're trying to hit me. They're trying to get me off my spot. They're trying to make me uncomfortable, and you kind of have to know that coming in. That you're going to counteract that on your own mentally of like 'I'm not going to allow them to do that, I might get hit, not the end of the world,' and just sit in there. That was a good example of that where – and it was a great example of Christian (Mahogany) kind of just holding on for the last second. It was (Buccaneers NT) Vita Vea, one-on-one. It's a tough block. And he just held on, held on, held on, and then I take the hit but get the throw off.”

On if he can give perspective on what it is like to have a guy like Buccaneers NT Vita Vea in his face before a throw:

“I didn't know it was him until I saw the clip after, to be honest. I knew he was close and I knew I was probably going to get hit. But when somebody's that wide open, you're hanging on it just a little bit longer than you may. Otherwise, I'll take a bigger hit if I know I'm going to get a 60-yard touchdown, and it's part of playing quarterback.”

On what has to be working to utilize the quarterback sneak in-game:

“Yeah, I don't know if it has anything to do with (the defense). We're good up front right now and doing a really good job at it. I got a good little way to find my way in there, and we've done a good job.”

On how proud he is of Jameson Williams becoming a complete receiver:

“Oh man, yeah. He is. He is, and he’s playing very confidently right now. And that’s where we want him. And he’s having fun. He’s laughing at everything. It’s fun when he’s playing this way, it changes our offense. And he knows that, and he’s been so good. So good as of late, certainly. And yeah, it’s fun to play with him right now.”

On his excitement for the Thanksgiving Day matchup Thursday against the Bears:

“Yeah, this is what – that’s how they drew it up when the schedule rolled out, so it’ll be fun. It’ll be really fun. That’s a good team. They’re very well coached. Got a lot of respect for how they do things offensively, defensively. It’ll be really fun. I’m sure they feel the same.”

On what having three tight ends does to the offensive performance this season:

"Yeah, it’s pretty good. Yeah, (Tyler Conklin) Conk’s added that little layer for us this year where he is a third tight end, but he can run routes, he can get out of the backfield and do some things, and it was good to get him that one, off schedule. And then Brock (Wright) and Sam (LaPorta) have just been so reliable. The seams were open today, and we hit them on a few of those. Thought Sam played so well, and he’s been deserving of getting more touches like that, and it was good to see him get the ball a little bit.”

On what completing a deep pass does to a defense given how few times the offense has utilized the deep pass this season relative to the rest of the league:

“Yeah, I don’t know. I mean, I’m sure a team will see it on tape and be like, (Jameson Williams) he’s a deep threat. But, if he’s open I try to throw it to him, and I usually do if he’s open.”