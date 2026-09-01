Every Position Where Detroit Lions Could Add Help in 2026

The Detroit Lions' final cuts have come and gone, and the team is still assembling its practice squad heading into the regular season.

As of publication on Tuesday, the Lions have used 15 of their possible 16 practice squad slots. Of those players, 14 of them are players who played for them throughout training camp. This goes to show how much the Lions valued the players they had on roster throughout that process.

Still, the Lions have several areas where they could look to add help or depth heading into the regular seasons. Here are four positions where the team could be looking to add talent ahead of their Week 1 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Wide receiver

The Lions carried just four receivers onto the active roster, and as a result could be looking to find an option with a specific archetype prior to Week 1. In particular, the Lions could have their eyes on adding a player with return experience after cutting veteran Greg Dortch, who signed with the Bills' practice squad.

Detroit did retain veteran wide receiver Tom Kennedy on the practice squad, and could always elevate him on game day or even sign him to the active roster at some point throughout the early part of the season.

Yet, the team doesn't have much in the way of punt return experience on the active roster, and with only four players at the position they could be looking to add a fifth who fits that mold.

Offensive guard

Detroit's guard position battle never fully materialized throughout training camp this year. Ben Bartch injury and Juice Scruggs' shift to center meant that Christian Mahogany was never truly challenged, and as a result will likely enter the season as the starting left guard.

However, the Lions are a meritocracy and as a result it's likely that this competition isn't fully over. They will be able to challenge Mahogany throughout the regular season, with several options currently on the roster including Bartch, Miles Frazier, Seth McLaughlin and practice squad options Mason Miller and Elijah Klein.

The Lions are always looking for help on the offensive line, as the physicality that comes with playing the position makes it difficult to withstand a full season.

Cornerback

The Lions have veterans at the top of the depth chart, but unproven options further down. Players like Ennis Rakestraw and Keith Abney will be getting their first legit shot as NFL players, and how they perform in their opportunities could make or break this position group.

Because of this, the Lions would be wise to potentially seek out a veteran corner option who could provide insurance on the practice squad early in the year. Detroit did retain Nick Whiteside on the practice squad as an option, who looked like a lock to make the roster early on before cooling off later in the process.

Kicker

Jake Bates has been very clutch for the Lions for the better part of his two years with the team, but an inkling of concern has developed after an up-and-down training camp. Granted, Bates has been through camps like this before, but he ended the process off with a game in which he missed two extra points Saturday.

The Lions still have plenty of trust in Bates, demonstrating this with the fact that they did not add a kicker for the duration of the offseason. However, it could be a wise move for the team to use their final practice squad spot on a kicker to come in and compete with Bates throghout the regular season.