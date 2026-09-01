Every Rookie Who Made the Detroit Lions Initial 2026 53-Man Roster

The Detroit Lions preseason performance revealed that their rookie class may be ready to help right away.

Detroit had several solid performances from players they brought in during the draft, and could have multiple draft picks starting to begin the season. One member of their draft class did not make the initial roster in defensive end Tyre West, and Kendrick Law is out for the season with an injury, but the rest appear primed to contribute.

The Lions also got the benefit of keeping one undrafted free agent in Rutgers EDGE Eric O'Neill. In total, the Lions carried six rookies on their active roster to begin the 2026 campaign.

Here's a look at every rookie who made the Lions' initial 53-man roster to begin the 2026 season.

OT Blake Miller

Miller spent training camp competing for the starting right tackle job, as Penei Sewell slid over to the left side in the wake of Taylor Decker's release. Though nothing has officially been announced, Miller appears primed to take the job and start in the season opener.

His competition, Larry Borom, struggled at points throughout the preseason and may be better suited to play as the team's swing tackle in jumbo packages. Miller, who was the team's 17th overall pick, will have a chance to make an immediate impact.

EDGE Derrick Moore

The Lions traded up to get Moore in the second-round of the Draft, and he impressed in his lone preseason appearance. He recorded a sack against the Washington Commanders, and showed some explosiveness in practices after shaking off an early camp injury.

Moore will likely begin the year behind D.J. Wonnum on the depth chart, but could work opposite of Aidan Hutchinson as a situational pass-rusher with the opportunity to earn more snaps throughout the year.

LB Jimmy Rolder

Rolder has been sidelined since the beginning of camp, when he suffered a hamstring injury. He had a solid showing in OTAs and got off to a good start in training camp, but has been out for a significant amount of time.

A positive development emerged on Sunday, though, as he avoided injured reserve initially to begin the year. While a move could come between now and the start of the regular season, he is for the time being in position to contribute early in the season.

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CB Keith Abney II

Abney has been in the mix both as an outside corner and a slot corner throughout camp, and offers Detroit some versatility. He was viewed as one of the top steals on Day 3 of the draft, and his physicality and fiesty mentality fit Detroit's mentality.

The Lions have D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin at the top of the depth chart, with Ennis Rakestraw, Roger McCreary and Khalil Dorsey also in the mix for snaps. It's uncertain exactly what Abney's role will be to start the year, but he will certainly help on special teams and push for a role throughout the year.

DT Skyler Gill-Howard

Nobody had a better preseason showing defensively than Gill-Howard. The athletic interior defender was all over the field, recording multiple sacks and hurrying opposing passers on a regular basis.

Gill-Howard has been a superb development over the course of the preseason, and has made a case to have a significant role right away. Alim McNeill and Tyleik Williams are the top two interior defenders, but Gill-Howard will be shooting up the depth chart if he continues his momentum.

EDGE Eric O'Neill

The Lions kept the undrafted O'Neill after a strong finish to camp. O'Neill began to ascend as soon as the team started playing preseason games, as he demonstrated a real ability to get to the quarterback.

O'Neill likely starts the year at the bottom of Detroit's EDGE depth chart, but the organization was intrigued enough to give him a shot to compete for a role throughout his rookie season.