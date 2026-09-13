Expect Lions to Target Reliable TE Heavily in New OC's Debut

Sunday marks the debut of new Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.

After three years holding that role for the Arizona Cardinals, Petzing comes to Detroit looking to elevate the performance of a number of talented playmakers. In particular, part of Petzing's reputation is how well he utilized the tight ends such as Trey McBride for the Cardinals.

As a result, expectations are high that Sam LaPorta could have a big year in Petzing's offensive scheme. In Sunday's season-opener against the New Orleans Saints, Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis believes LaPorta could have a big day.

"The Lions have a new offensive coordinator in Drew Petzing. He is coming over from Arizona, where he ran the Cardinals offense in recent seasons and developed tight end Trey McBride into a star," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "The Lions’ roster construction seems to indicate that Petzing will bring similar qualities of that offense to Detroit, so I believe he will be looking to utilize LaPorta often."

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Before his season-ending injury suffered in Week 10 last season, LaPorta was on track to have another big season. He has established himself as a key target for quarterback Jared Goff in clutch situations.

The Iowa product has recorded 186 receptions, 2,104 receiving yards and 20 touchdown catches over his first three NFL seasons. He could be the next member of the Lions' 2023 Draft class to earn an extension, after running back Jahmyr Gibbs and linebacker Jack Campbell both got their deals done earlier.

Ellis has chosen to highlight LaPorta going over his projected total for receiving yards, currently set at 43.5 (-109 via DraftKings Sportsbook), as his best bet for the Week 1 matchup.

"Coming off a back injury, LaPorta has to be eager to make an impact and can do so Sunday against the Saints with the Lions breaking in a largely unproven offensive line," Ellis said. "He had 79 yards in the season opener against the Packers last year when the offensive line struggled. Of the nine games LaPorta played in 2025, he had over 43.5 yards in five of them. I expect a lot of targets and a lot of yards for the fourth-year tight end on Sunday."

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