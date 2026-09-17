On Thursday night, the Detroit Lions will square off with the Buffalo Bills in the first ever game at Highmark Stadium (8:15 p.m. EST).

The Lions and Bills are both coming off Week 1 victories, with Detroit squeaking out a 31-30 win against the Saints and Buffalo prevailing, 36-31, against the Texans.

Here are the predictions from the Detroit Lions On SI staff for the Lions' Week 2 matchup with the Bills.

Christian Booher

The Lions will walk into a historic night and a likely electric atmosphere against the Buffalo Bills, who will be debuting their new stadium. On paper, this is an exciting matchup between two teams with Super Bowl aspirations who haven't had enough to get over the hump in their quest for a title.

To me, the biggest matchup between these two teams will be the Lions' pass-rush, specifically Aidan Hutchinson, against Josh Allen. In Allen, the Bills have a mobile quarterback who can hurt opposing defenses by extending plays and rolling out of the pocket to find receivers downfield. Detroit, meanwhile, has a secondary full of question marks after getting diced in the second-half by Tyler Shough.

If the Lions can get to Allen defensively and control the clock on offense, they will have a great chance to win a huge road game. However, I don't think the Lions will be able to do so consistently enough, and as a result they will lose a close one late.

Bills 30, Lions 27

Vito Chirco

The Detroit Lions will be tested big time on Thursday night against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in the first ever game at Highmark Stadium.

Allen, a four-time Pro Bowler and the league's Most Valuable Player in 2024, has never lost to the Lions (3-0), and is still very much in the prime of his career.

He's equipped with some solid pass-catchers, too, including tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver DJ Moore. Both Kincaid and Moore will be tough covers for Detroit's beleaguered secondary. And with Allen throwing those two the pigskin, there's certainly a chance that Buffalo torches the Lions’ pass defense in this primetime affair.

Along with that, Detroit will be down two of its starting offensive linemen: left guard Christian Mahogany and right tackle Blake Miller.

Subsequently, I don't believe the odds are in favor of Dan Campbell's squad in this Week 2 contest.

Bills 34, Lions 24

John Maakaron

After hanging on for a one-point victory against the New Orleans, the challenge is just as formidable, if not greater this week for the Detroit Lions.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen is already in the league MVP conversation after a stellar performance on the road against the Houston Texans.

Detroit's offensive line is already dealing with two injuries, so the depth will be tested early in the 2026 season.

With all of the weapons the Bills possess, it will be difficult for Detroit's defense to limit James Cook and the talented tight ends.

I would expect Detroit to feed Jahmyr Gibbs to try and keep Allen and Co. on the bench as much as possible.

Being it is the first game in the Bills new stadium and Detroit's defense still figuring things out, Dan Campbell's squad leaves Highmark Stadium with a loss.

Bills 30, Lions 23

Emmett Matasovsky

The Detroit Lions head into Buffalo after needing extra football and a pass breakup on a two-point conversion to take care of New Orleans. They get to matchup against MVP Josh Allen and a Buffalo offense that looks dangerous and lethal through the air.

Unfortunately, the Lions appear rather susceptible to the passing game with an admittedly small sample size. Additionally, the Lions’ bolstered pass rush is nerfed by the legs of Allen.

Worse yet, it is confirmed that Blake Miller and Christian Mahogany are each out for Thursday’s game. They join Cade Mays (who is on IR for at least the next month) to give Detroit 60% of it’s offensive line starters out for this contest.

The worst case yet? The Bills also have the momentum of breaking in their new stadium. There will be a hostile crowd awaiting a team that is not in the midseason form that it has been in the past.

Recent history suggests an offensive shootout, and I see that happening. I do not think the Lions are destined to be the first winners at Highmark Stadium. Jahmyr Gibbs will have his 150 yards, but the Lions ultimately fall two possessions short.

Bills 34, Lions 24