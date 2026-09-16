6 Storylines I'm Watching Most in Lions Week 2 Matchup Against Bills

After squeaking out a Week 1 win, the Detroit Lions will be looking to make a statement on national television.

Detroit was able to fend off the New Orleans Saints' fourth-quarter rally to win by one in overtime, and will now face a big test in the Buffalo Bills. Led by dynamic quarterback Josh Allen, the Bills have the look of a Super Bowl contender and as a result the Lions will have a chance to prove they belong against the best.

The Bills are coming off a road win over the Houston Texans in which Allen tossed the game-winning touchdown to Josh Palmer.

Here are five storylines I'll be paying close attention to when the Lions and Bills square off on Thursday Night Football.

Environment watch

Thursday will be a historic night for the Bills, as it marks their first regular season game in New Highmark Stadium. It will be a celebration for fans to take in the new environment for the first time, and with the primetime hype surrounding this game there will likely be a raucous crowd awaiting the Lions.

Detroit will have the chance to spoil this party by coming in and stealing a win. The Lions have been solid in primetime under Dan Campbell, winning 15 of 19 games in primetime windows including a 3-2 record last year.

Thursday will mark the first of two primetime games the Lions will play on the road in the first four weeks, with the other coming in Week 4 at the Carolina Panthers. It should be a solid test after they were able to escape with a Week 1 win.

Can secondary rebound?

The Lions' secondary concerns were exposed in the second half of Sunday's game, as Tyler Shough diced the defense to help the Saints get back into the game. Shough wound up throwing for over 400 yards, with big completions to Chris Olave namely helping them get in a position to tie the game late.

Allen is one of the most talented throwers in the entire league, and will offer another big test for the group. Campbell expressed confidence in the secondary, which is missing a pair of starters at safety with Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph both out as well as harboring some concerns at cornerback.

With reports surfacing that the Lions have inquired about the availability of Joey Porter Jr., Thursday's game could be a measuring stick game for this group. If they struggle again, it could further suggest that help is needed.

Is Gibbs' workload sustainable?

Jahmyr Gibbs had a whopper of a game on Sunday, totaling 34 touches. He delivered in a big way, with over 180 all-purpose yards and two rushing touchdowns, but there are rightfully concerns about whether he can withstand this level of usage over a full season.

Detroit's expected counterpart for him, Isiah Pacheco, underwent a back procedure and is expected to be out at least until early December. This leaves the Lions with Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors, who had three and zero touches, respectively, in Sunday's game.

Campbell wants to have Gibbs with the ball in his hands as much as possible, and for good reason. However, this level of usage this early in the season could cause some durability issues late in the year with the amount of hits he'll take.

Hutchinson's big test

One of the biggest trouble elements Allen presents as a quarterback is his ability to extend plays and use his legs. As a result, Aidan Hutchinson and company will be tasked with being efficient in their pass-rush lanes.

Hutchinson had a big day to open the season, recording two sacks of Shough. However, he will need to be on his top performance Thursday in an effort to contain the mobile Allen. When these two teams last met late in the 2024 season, Hutchinson was out for the season with a leg injury.

In his first chance to play against Allen since his rookie year, Hutchinson has the ability to be a massive difference maker if he can prevent the passer from escaping the pocket. If he gets too far upfield and is unable to corral the Wyoming product, it could be a long day for Detroit's defense.

Jamo's off day

One of the most concerning elements of Sunday's game was the performance of Jameson Williams. He partially redeemed himself with a big catch in overtime, but had multiple drops including one early in the game that could've been a big play.

Williams also dropped a pitch on a reverse, which added to his struggles. As a result, he'll likely be eager for a bounceback even after finishing with a modest 45 receiving yards on four catches.

The Alabama product has serious big play ability, and could stretch the Bills' defense vertically. After Sunday's struggles, he's a player to watch in Thursday's primetime showdown.

Injuries up front

On Monday, the Lions provided injury updates on a pair of offensive linemen dealing with ailments. Christian Mahogany (hip) and Blake Miller (knee) are both up in the air for Thursday's game with it being on such a short turnaround.

Of the two, Miller may be more likely to play, but neither option is expected to be dealing with a serious injury. Still, with potentially two starters in doubt to play, it could put some strain on Detroit's depth.

The replacement for Mahogany would be Ben Bartch, who played 66 snaps in Mahogany's absence in Sunday's game. Meanwhile, Miller would likely be replaced by Larry Borom if he's unable to go.