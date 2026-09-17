Detroit Lions Are Week 2 Betting Underdogs Against Buffalo Bills

Heading into Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, the Detroit Lions face another tough challenge, as the Buffalo Bills await Dan Campbell's squad.

Detroit are currently 4.5-point underdogs against their AFC East opponent, according to DraftKings sports book.

Both teams are likely to utilize their tight ends heavily this week, given the challenges defenders have trying to slow down bigger, physical receiving options.

Earlier in the week, the former NFL tight end was asked how vital Sam LaPorta was against the New Orleans Saints.

“Oh, he's a huge part of it. Our tight ends are a huge part of that. Getting he and Brock (Wright) back was big for us and they were part of that," said Campbell. "I mean, you rush for over 150 yards, 160, then you've got a hand in that. And certainly they did. And I know that's a hard road to get back to where he got to and where he's at right now to be able to get back to fully healthy, to be able to go through a full training camp for the most part and be ready for a season.

Additional Detroit Lions NFL Analysis: Two Wide Receivers Could See Increased Targets, Production Against Buffalo Bills

"It's a credit to our staff, but it's more importantly a credit to him. Man, the way he works and goes after things, it's like he is as a player. He does that in life," Campbell commented further. "I mean, he takes things serious and he's all about doing everything he can to be the best player that he can be.”

The game plan should be to control the clock by rushing the football and limiting the Bills' total offensive possessions.

Last week, Buffalo's offense was able to execute at a high level on the road against a Texans' defense that should finish in the top 10 in the league this season.

The last time the Lions faced the Bills, Allen tossed for 362 yards and two touchdowns in a 48-42 win at Ford Field.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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