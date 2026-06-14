Explaining Detroit Lions’ Cap Situation Entering Minicamp

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has built one of the NFL’s very best rosters largely without breaking the bank.

Headed into the 2026 campaign, the Lions will possess $18,540,257 in available cap space, ranking 17th among the league’s 32 franchises. Consequently, Holmes, if he chooses, will have a bit of wiggle room to add to the roster with minicamp fast approaching followed by training camp.

With that said, veteran signal-caller Jared Goff – coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons – possesses the team's largest cap hit at $37.6 million. Goff inked a lucrative, four-year contract extension in May 2024, and continues to be the straw that stirs the drink in the Motor City.

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, Goff’s No. 1 target, carries the second-largest cap hit on Dan Campbell’s team, with a cap hit of $33.11 million.

Following the All-Pro receiver, there’s defensive tackle Alim McNeill, who carries a cap hit of roughly $29 million. Meanwhile, All-Pro offensive tackle Penei Sewell possesses a $28 million cap charge, and veteran cornerback D.J. Reed rounds out the Lions' five most expensive cap hits at approximately $17.9 million.

These cap figures are a prime example of the fact that the Lions have prioritized retaining Holmes' draft picks.

Sewell, St. Brown and McNeill – each of whom were drafted by Holmes – are expected to help Campbell’s squad remain perennial contenders.

It’s also worth bringing up Detroit's dead-cap total. Per OverTheCap, it sits around $26.5 million, ranking as the 14th-lowest dead-cap figure in the league entering the 2026 season.

The challenge for Detroit’s front office moving forward will be to supplement its highly-paid stars with inexpensive young contributors. Fortunately for the Lions, Holmes has consistently found high-impact players on both Day 1 and Day 2 of the draft, aiding the organization in its efforts to construct a cap-friendly roster.

Ultimately, the Lions – after spending many seasons as a downtrodden, irrelevant organization – no longer have the mindset of a rebuilding franchise. They have turned the corner, and have become committed to paying their best players in order to keep their Super Bowl window open.

And to no surprise, that approach has endeared Holmes and Campbell to a countless number of Lions fans.

Holmes & Co. are serious about building a winner, and it’s more than reflected in their present salary-cap situation.

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