Detroit Lions 2026 Pre-Training Camp Offensive Depth Chart

The Detroit Lions begin training camp next week, and their offense will have plenty to prove when the ball gets rolling.

Head coach Dan Campbell has brought in new leadership for the group, hiring Drew Petzing as the team's new coordinator. While the team returns a plethora of its talent on the offensive side, there are still questions after an inconsistent 2025 season.

In particular, the Lions made some moves this offseason to fortify their offensive line. As a result, they are hoping the group can move the ball more efficiently with Petzing's new scheme.

Here's a look at the Lions depth chart with training camp on the horizon.

Quarterback

Starter: Jared Goff

Backup: Teddy Bridgewater

Reserve: Luke Altmyer

Goff is the team's franchise quarterback, and the biggest source of intrigue at this position will be whether or not Altmyer can do enough to make the backup job a competition. Bridgewater has been lauded for his leadership abilities, as he is a well-respected veteran who has a track record of helping young players.

Altmyer has shown flashes of intrigue that have caught eyes in offseason workouts, and should get a long look in the preseason. How he performs will determine whether or not the Lions feel as though they need to keep him on the roster to avoid waivers.

Running back

Starter: Jahmyr Gibbs

Backup: Isiah Pacheco

Reserves: Sione Vaki, Jacob Saylors, Jabari Small, Kye Robichaux

Gibbs is set to take on his biggest workload yet, but a recent report has raised some questions about his participation level in training camp. If he doesn't have a new contract by the start of camp, some believe it could lead him to not participate in practices.

While this could happen, Gibbs was a full participant throughout the team's offseason workout program. Behind him, Pacheco seems to be the top backup option with Vaki looking to prove himself worthy of a bigger role on the offensive side after beginning his career as a special teams ace.

Wide receiver

Starters: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Isaac TeSlaa

Backups: Greg Dortch, Dominic Lovett, Tom Kennedy

Reserves: Cedrick Wilson, Malik Cunningham, Tay Martin, Lawrence Keys III, Lucky Jackson, Tarik Black

Injured: Kendrick Law

The Lions have plenty of talent amidst this group, with St. Brown leading the charge as a two-time First Team All-Pro. Williams has made strides in his overall development, while TeSlaa is a player many pundits believe will have a breakout season.

In terms of depth, there's a lot available for players looking for spots. Dortch is an established vet capable of being the fourth option, but elsewhere the Lions have plenty of competition. The four UFL additions are intriguing, while Lovett and Kennedy are looking to hold on to their respective roles.

Tight end

Starter: Sam LaPorta

Backup: Brock Wright

Reserves: Tyler Conklin, Jackson Meeks, Zach Horton, Miles Kitselman, Thomas Gordon

The Lions got great news on the injury front earlier in the week, as LaPorta was cleared for action from his back injury. The Lions felt his absence when his season ended after Week 10 last year, and having him available is a huge asset for the installation of the new offense.

Behind him, Wright and conklin will be battling for the second option role. Wright has established himself as a fit for the Lions' scheme, but Conklin offers more receiving potential based on his career track record. Meeks is a player to watch, as he's a converted receiver with a lot of upside.

Offensive tackle

Starters: Penei Sewell (left), Blake Miller (right)

Backups: Larry Borom, Giovanni Manu

Reserves: Devin Cochran, Colby Sorsdal

Sewell appears cemented to move over to the left side, and the competition for the right side will be one of camp's most exciting. The rookie Miller will be battling the veteran Borom, and the competition is a luxury as the Lions won't have to press their youngster into action before he's ready.

If Miller wins the job out of camp, it would be an overwhelmingly positive development for the team. Additionally, Borom has the versatility to serve in the swing tackle role, giving the offense plenty of depth as a whole.

Guard

Starters: Ben Bartch (left), Tate Ratledge (right)

Backups: Christian Mahogany, Juice Scruggs

Reserves: Miles Frazier, Michael Niese, Mason Miller, Melvin Priestly

Ratledge is expected to return to his post as the team's right guard, but it appears as though the left spot will be up for grabs. Mahogany is the returning starter, but he had ups and downs and will have to win his job back.

Meanwhile, the team added two capable vets in Bartch and Scruggs, and both players have starting experience. Scruggs is capable of playing all three interior line spots, while Bartch could be the best option if he stays healthy.

Center

Starter: Cade Mays

Backup: Seth McLaughlin

Signing Mays gives the Lions an experienced center option. The team views him as an ascending player, as he is fairly new to playing center at the NFL level, and the three-year deal he signed indicates Detroit's belief in his ability.

Behind him, McLaughlin was an interesting find on the futures contract market this offseason. He had his draft stock in 2025 hampered by an Achilles injury, and could wind up being one of the surprises of camp if he's able to return to his top form dating back to his time at Ohio State.