Detroit Lions 2026 Rookie Progress Report After OTAs

The Detroit Lions 2026 rookie class did not have the benefit of a rookie minicamp this year, but the seven-member group have used meetings and time on the field to acclimate to playing at the next level.

After three weeks of organized team activities, he is an update on how Detroit's first-year players have looked and what coaches are saying about them.

Blake Miller

It is challenging to assess performance without pads, but the No. 17 overall pick has been learning the ropes on a daily basis.

Miller is battling with Larry Borom for reps at the right tackle spot.

Detroit's defensive line is not making life easier for the rookie, as shifts, different edge rushers lined up over him are aiding his recognition of what Kelvin Sheppard's defense is trying to accomplish.

“He wants to do it right. He tries to do what you ask him to do, what he’s coached to do. It’s early. There’s things he learns every day. Even for not being the physical aspect of this with pads, that D-line doesn’t cut him any slack, either," said Dan Campbell. "Whoever lines up over him, that’s part of it. Sewell went through it, Hutch went through it. They just want their, not in a bad way. He’s learning, you know? As long as he continues to grow and take these small steps every day, he’ll be fine."

Derrick Moore

The talented edge rusher is seeking to become a reliable option opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.

Prior to OTA's, Detroit's second-round pick expressed on the Lions team podcast he was looking forward to competing with Aidan Hutchinson to see who could get to the quarterback fastest.

"I got a lot of things to work on, but even being across from Hutchinson now, I'm just trying to compete with him at the same time," said Moore. "Now it's like, 'Alright, who is going to be the fastest to get to the quarterback?' That's definitely something right there I'm looking forward to."

Seeing Moore on the field, defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers is getting a player with length, power and the ability to win reps by using his hands to gain leverage.

First look #9 👀

Derrick Moore

EXPLOSIVE Burst

—Lions On SI Inside Allen Park pic.twitter.com/NI9XKt1RWu — DetroitSportsPodcast (@DetroitPodcast) June 11, 2026

Jimmy Rolder

Defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard praised Rolder's mental capacity when speaking to reporters at organized team activities.

“When it comes to Jimmy, it means something to him, to be honest, and to play linebacker and safety in this system, especially where we’ve taken it now, it takes a lot," said Sheppard. "It takes mental capacity and he has it. He still has a lot of ways to grow. This isn’t a guy that we’re looking to go out and call the defense tomorrow, but his trajectory and where we see things going for him is definitely on the upswing.”

Joe Bachie and Damone Clark have been observed repping when the team is in a nickel package, but the former Michigan Wolverines linebacker has gotten looks as well.

Keith Abney

The young defensive back is not going to be pigeon-holed as just a nickel cornerback, as he has the ability to compete and execute at a high level on the outside.

Early in his career, it is expected he will compete for snaps at the nickel cornerback spot.

His instinctiveness out on the field will give him an opportunity to make plays, but his willingness to tackle and durability will keep him in good favor with the coaching staff.

For a team that wants to be stout against the run, Abney will earn the trust of the coaching staff, if given the opportunity.

Many are reminded of Amik Robertson, who recently departed to sign with the Washington Commanders.

Kendrick Law

Unfortunately, Law's rookie season came to an abrupt end when he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament early in the spring.

The fifth-round pick will rehab and return in 2027.

Skyler Gill-Howard

What jumps out about the talented defensive lineman is his speed and explosiveness.

Early in his career, Detroit's defensive coaching staff can envision a 3-tech who can be brought in on clear passing downs.

His pass-rush skills earned him an opportunity, but the sixth-round pick must work diligently to be able to finish at the next level. He figures to be a player that has the ability to force interceptions and to move quarterbacks off their spot.

Tyre West

Another player who can get to the quarterback, West impressed the coaching staff and front office during his pre-draft talks with the team.

He has the foundational tools to excel at pressuring the quarterback, but must continue his development against the run.

In college, West was deployed mostly out wide. It will be intriguing if Detroit attempts to fit West as a depth piece along the interior, given the team's depthh at defensive end.

"I definitely proved that I'm a versatile player. Wherever you put me, wherever I line up, I'm always going to do my best to make plays," West told NFL Draft On SI. "I think I've managed to stand out throughout this process. I believe I did that at Tennessee this past season as well. I made plays and stood out on tape."