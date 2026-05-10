Exploring If Detroit Lions Should Add UFL Standout Defensive End

The Detroit Lions were busy during the offseason adding players, and could look to fill some of their remaining roster spots with players currently suiting up in the UFL.

With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the Lions' roster is currently officially at 78 players. However, that total does not include the nine reported undrafted free agent signings the team made following the draft as those signings have not been announced by the team as of publication.

One area the Lions could look to fill the voids of their roster could be the UFL, a spring football league for players looking to find their way back into the NFL. The Lions have brought in some players from spring leagues in the past, including kicker Jake Bates.

Defensive end Keshawn Banks of the Orlando Storm has been one of the top performers in the league up to this point. Entering Sunday's game against the Houston Gamblers, Banks has recorded four sacks and eight tackles for loss up to this point.

Banks has had some NFL experience, and is still just 26 years old. Originally an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State, Banks has gotten training camp opportunities to play for the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals.

He has appeared in three NFL games throughout his time as a pro, all three coming for the Patriots in 2024.

At San Diego State, Banks totaled 11 sacks in five seasons. While that isn't the flashiest total, he was dominant against the run with three seasons over double digit tackles for loss. He finished his collegiate career 42 total tackles for loss, including 11.5 in his final collegiate campaign.

Detroit was busy in the offseason adding help to their pass-rush. The team lost Al-Quadin Muhammad and elected not to retain Marcus Davenport, leaving Aidan Hutchinson as their lone returning contributor.

To account for those losses, the Lions signed two free agents in D.J. Wonnum and Payton Turner. They also drafted two players at the position in Derrick Moore and Tyre West, giving them four additions to work with Hutchinson and 2025 sixth-round pick Ahmed Hassanein.

Banks would be an interesting addition to Detroit's roster, as he would have the opportunity to compete for a spot. There's plenty of youth on their roster, meaning he would have the chance to prove he belongs as a veteran presence amidst what is a very young group.

Though he has been unable to stick on an NFL roster in years past, the experience Banks has logged in the UFL this year could ultimately prove beneficial for his hopes in making the roster. At the very least, it would help elevate the entire position group from a competition standpoint.

Detroit begins organized team activities in late-May, with the first session set for May 27-29. The UFL regular season will end that week, with the championship set for June 13 meaning Banks would not be able to participate in the Lions' offseason OTAs but could join the team for training camp.