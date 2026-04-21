Finding Detroit Lions: Exploring If Kayden McDonald Is DT of Future

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald is considered among draft analysts as the top player at his position available in the upcoming NFL draft.

Last year, the Detroit Lions were willing to target defensive tackle Tyleik Williams early. The talented defender also played collegiately for the Big Ten powerhouse squad.

McDonald is an intriguing prospect, as he recorded 65 tackles and nine tackles for loss last season.

The Lions team website included the 21-year-old as being among the 10 prospects who make sense for Detroit at pick No. 17.

"(Brad) Holmes could double up on interior defensive tackle talent with back-to-back first-round picks if McDonald is the best player on the board. There's no such thing as having too many good defensive linemen, as the last two Super Bowl Champions Seattle and Philadelphia can attest to," writes Tim Twentyman. "McDonald emerged as an All-American in his first year as a starter for the Buckeyes and is considered the top interior defender in this class.

"He had 84 combined tackles the last two seasons in Columbus, and the Buckeyes allowed 3.0 yards per carry or fewer in both seasons with McDonald front and center on defense as a key reserve in 2024 and a starter in 2025."

This year's defensive tackles class is polarizing. Many pundits have expressed the class is not at all that deep and may be among the worst groups in the past decade.

In many draft projections, not many have a defensive tackle taken in the top 20 picks.

McDonald, while rated highly, does have a few detractors.

“He can play a double team and play A to A,” a DL coach explained, via The Athletic. “Ain’t that many people want that smoke for 20 plays in that nose spot and he does. But he’s only a nose, and he struggles playing behind blocks, especially on zone away.”

A different defensive coach expressed, “Not a huge fan. He’s a hard-charger. I don’t think his block recognition or reaction is very good.”

Some draft analysts have compared McDonald to veteran DJ Reader, who still has not signed with a team after becoming a free agent.

At 6'2 and 326-pounds, he has showcased a run stuffing mentality, and also has a knack for finding himself disrupting the line of scrimmage. He does not offer much as a pass rusher, but features good change of direction quickness.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast, head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok, subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel.