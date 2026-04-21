The Detroit Lions are three days away from beginning the process of building their next draft class.

General manager Brad Holmes is entering his sixth season in the role, and after a disappointing season has the opportunity to replenish the roster. If he can make the right moves, the Lions should be right back in the mix of contending teams in 2026.

Unlike the previous two years, the Lions enter the draft with clear needs on account of departing veterans. The Lions can quell some of the concerns about their roster depth with solid selections in this year's draft.

Here's my final prediction for what the Lions will do throughout the three days of this year's NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick 17 — Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Proctor is a massive lineman who has ties to the Lions, and he fits arguably the biggest need the team has. With Taylor Decker released, the Lions need to ensure that they feel good about whomever is starting opposite Penei Sewell when the season begins.

The team does have Larry Borom, but Borom is on a one-year deal and isn't a long-term solution at this point. As a result, Proctor makes plenty of sense as a player with all the intangibles, and with some development he could wind up being exactly what the team needs.

Round 2, pick 50 — Treydan Stukes, DB, Arizona

Stukes has stood out throughout the prospect as an ideal Day 2 fit for the Lions. He's a versatile defensive back who has played multiple positions including outside corner, nickle and safety. The Lions lost their versatile secondary chess piece in Amik Robertson during free agency, and Stukes fits that mold.

A former walk-on at Arizona, Stukes is a team captain who embodies the Lions' desire for football character. He has good instincts, and his ability to move around from a positional standpoint gives the Lions options for how to best utilize him within Kelvin Sheppard's scheme.

Round 4, pick 118 — Logan Fano, EDGE, Utah

I could see the Lions going EDGE early, and there are some intriguing options that could catch their eye early. However, with tackle being a more pressing need and the value that Stukes provides, the team may have to wait to add help in this area until Day 3.

Fano is the older brother of Spencer, a fellow Utah product who is projected to go in the first-round and may very well be a Lion if he slips a bit on Draft night. A team captain, he plays with violent hands and a ton of effort.

Injuries are part of his story, as he missed significant time with knee injuries throughout his time in college. However, this hasn't scared Holmes in the past and Fano has the motor and attitude to fit the Lions' culture nicely.

Round 4, pick 128 — Jimmy Rolder, LB, Michigan

The Lions lost a huge part of their defense when Alex Anzalone signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Even though Jack Campbell is set to take on more of a leadership role and looks ready for the task, the team will still need a new WILL linebacker in their base packages.

Malcolm Rodriguez looks capable based on what he's shown in opportunities, but the Lions value competition. Rolder was a WILL backer at Michigan and has plenty of upside, starting with a missed tackle rate below five percent.

Round 5, pick 157 — Joe Royer, TE, Cincinnati

A pass-catching tight end first, Royer is a big-bodied, experienced target who also has upside as a run-blocker. The Lions have their top three tight ends on expiring contracts, and even if they re-sign Sam LaPorta they will have to likely replace at least one next season.

Royer has the ability to be a solid second option behind LaPorta in Detroit's offense, and would fit nicely within the team's scheme. Detroit could also use his rookie season to help him develop as a blocker before eventually inserting him as a potential Brock Wright replacement.

Round 5, pick 181 — Eli Heidenreich, RB/WR, Navy

Heidenreich is a jack-of-all-trades who has plenty of tools. The Navy product played several positions, and had plenty of big moments for the Midshipmen in their unique offensive scheme. Now, the challenge will be finding where he fits best as a professional.

Detroit values offensive weaponry, and even though they don't have an immediate need at either running back or wide receiver, depth would be valuable. After trading David Montgomery, perhaps the Lions would view him better as a third running back with pass-catching ability as opposed to being a down the depth chart wideout.

Round 6, pick 205 — Anez Cooper, IOL, Miami

Detroit got deeper at the guard position this offseason, and as a result they don't have to feel pressed to reach for a player at this position. Cooper is an intriguing prospect who made 45 starts in four years at Miami.

At 6-foot-5, 334 pounds, Cooper is a massive interior blocker who has long arms and knows how to win at the line of scrimmage. He offers another young option to challenge the likes of Tate Ratledge, Christian Mahogany and the multiple veterans the team brought in this offseason.

Round 6, pick 213 — Lorenzo Styles Jr., CB, Ohio State

Like Fano, Styles has a brother who is a highly touted prospect in projected first-rounder Sonny Styles. He doesn't have all the flash, but was one of the top performers at the Combine headlined by a blazing 4.27 40-yard dash.

Styles has some work to do in coverage, as he had some technique issues that were exposed. However, he has plenty of athletic upside that the team could benefit from if they're able to harness it. He projects as a special teams contributor at the very least.

Round 7, pick 222 — Anterio Thompson, DT, Washington

To round out the class, the Lions could add some interior defensive line depth. They lost Roy Lopez and DJ Reader remains a free agent, so there is a need for more mass on the defensive line. Thompson is a low-risk prospect who has some athleticism.

If Thompson can be a more consistent presence than he was in college, there's an opportunity for him to carve out a role. At the very least, he could serve as rotational depth in base packages.