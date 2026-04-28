Why Lions WR Jameson Williams Filed Lawsuit Against Big Ten, NCAA, SEC

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams is reportedly seeking monetary damages in a lawsuit filed this week against the NCAA, Big Ten and the SEC.

According to the New York Post, "the NFL star sued the three entities in Los Angeles County on Monday over allegations they’ve been using his name, image and likeness without properly compensating him for it."

The lawsuit reads, "To date, Williams has received no fair compensation from Defendants for the full commercial value of his name, image, and likeness. Defendendants continuously financially benefit from Jameson Williams’ name, image and likeness rights, wille also doing so without proving him with just compensation.”

Williams played collegiately in an era that name, image and likeness was not as prolific as it is in 2026.

The speedy wideout is reportedly alleging that due to institutional restrictions, he was not allowed to benefit from his name, image and likeness.

Williams' lawsuit notes the NCAA, Big Ten and SEC have included his image and likeness in social media posts and highlight videos shared all across social media without compensating him fairly.

“Plaintiff received less — zero — than he otherwise would have received for the use of his name, image, and likeness in a competitive marketplace, and was thus damaged, and seeks to recover those damages."

Playing collegiately at Alabama, the talented wideout had a dominant 2021 season for the Crimson Tide, securing 79 receptions for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns.

In 2022, the Lions made Williams a first-round draft pick, despite Williams suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the second quarter of the College Football National Championship contest against the Georgia Bulldogs.

What Nick Saban thinks about NIL

Appearing on "The Pat McAee Show" back in 2025, Nick Saban explained why he felt the current NIL system in college football was not helpful to players or schools.

“Players need to get compensated, no doubt," said Saan. "But, it has to be done in a way where, you know, in some kind of way, have competitive balance, you know, and that every school has the same thing. One school can’t spend $30 million for players while another schools spending $3 million."

A team like Ohio State was able to win a title spending nearly $25 million to field a team.

Saban added, “All I’m saying? The people out there need to know this model is unsustainable. It’s not good for players."

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