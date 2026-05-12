Former Detroit Lions Cornerback Retires From NFL

Former Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs has made a decision regarding his playing career in the National Football League.

In a message shared on social media, the 28-year-old announced his retirement from the NFL.

"First off I want to thank God, because without him I wouldn’t be here. I also wanna thank my mother for always been on my side through whatever and always pushing me to go harder. To my sisters, thank you for putting me in a game of football. I always knew it would take me far. Your support means the world to me," Jacobs shared. "But over the past few months, my head been everywhere not knowing if I wanna keep playing or what. But, I’m deciding to hang the cleats up and start a new journey."

The talented defender played for the Lions from 2021-2023. He joined the Lions in 2021 as an undrafted free agent.

He entered the 2023 season as the team's starting cornerback. That year, he secured 55 tackles, three interceptions and eight passes defensed in 15 games.

"I’ve been playing this games since I was 6 years old. I always had love for it. Well, I fought a good fight and finished my race after 22 years of playing the game," Jacobs posted. "To my coaches throughout my whole football career, I want to thank each and everyone of you guys because you all played an impact on my life. This game taught me so much, and I will always forever cherish what I got out of it."

After departing the Lions, he had stints with the Los Angeles Rams (2024) and Saskatchewan Roughriders (2026).

"I can finally feel complete about how my football story even went," Jacobs posted. "Football taught me how to be a man on and off the field and to be a better person. To all my teammate throughout my career, thank you for the brotherhood and bond we built during the time. You all allowed me to be a part of y'all lives forever, and I’ll forever appreciate that.

"We have memories and experiences that we will forever cherish. I always knew it would come to an end one day, but never thought I’ll be making this post this soon. But I know it’s time. Retirement is not the end of the road. It is the beginning of the open highway."

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