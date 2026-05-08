When Detroit Lions 2026 NFL Schedule Will Be Officially Revealed

The National Football League has now officially confirmed when the schedule release will take place for the Detroit Lions and the other 31 teams.

On Friday, it was reported the dates, opponents and times Dan Campbell's squad will take the field next season will be revealed on Thursday May 14, 2026.

NFL vice president of broadcast planning Mike North cast a little doubt the reveal would be in the middle of May, when he shared on a recent podcast the league could delay the schedule announcement by a week or more.

"Is there any magic to May 12, 13, 14? No. Is there any real downside to May 19, 20, or 21? No," North explained, on a recent edition of the “It’s Always Game Day in Buffalo” podcast. "I don’t think it’s coming out in June, but that second week in May has been our target the last few years, but I don’t know that it’s impossible to think about that third week in May.”

Detroit is set to face the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans at Ford Field.

One of the home games will take place in Germany this season. It is expected to be either the Giants, Buccaneers or Patriots.

Away from Ford Field, the team squares off against the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers.

Other games that interest supporters will be when the team takes the field for the first time at Ford Field for the opener, the opponent for Thanksgiving and who the team will close the season out against.

In previous seasons, the division race has come down to the wire, making games against division rivals late in the season quite meaningful.

Nine International Games

Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (8:35 p.m. ET, Melbourne, Australia, 8:35 Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 Netflix)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sept. 27, 2026)

New Orleans Saints (Paris, France)

Detroit Lions (Munich, Germany)

Atlanta Falcons (Madrid, Spain)

San Francisco 49ers (Mexico City, Mexico)

Jacksonville Jaguars (London, England) (two games)

Washington Commanders (London, England)

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