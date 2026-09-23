Former Detroit Lions Running Back Contacts Dan Campbell About Return

Former Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams has not played football since the 2025 NFL season.

According to the Detroit Lions, the 31-year-old running back recently contacted head coach Dan Campbell, expressing a desire to return this season.

Detroit is without Isiah Pacheco for the next several months, as he recovers from back surgery.

After a successful two-year stint in Motown, the veteran running back found himself at the crossroads of his career.

He just had the most successful season of his career in 2022, rushing for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns, forming a formidable tandem with Jahmyr Gibbs.

Williams was hoping to be rewarded financially by Detroit, a team that took a chance on him after playing in Green Bay.

Unfortunately, the Saints made the more lucrative offer and Williams chose to accept it, inking a three-year, $12 million dollar free agent contract.

“I wanted to stay. I didn’t want to go nowhere. I wanted to be there," Williams said. "That’s where I wanted to be, but at the same time it’s just like, ‘We just got done having this crazy season, what am I doing that you don’t think I deserve?’ And they had their right, they have their things and it’s cool. And then at the time, it was just the Saints who offered what I wanted. They gave it to me and I ended up there. And that’s pretty much it. There’s no personal feelings, no hard feelings. It’s the NFL, it’s part of business. That’s all.”

Williams is down to 220 pounds and has been working out regularly. While he has been away, the desire remains strong to continue living out his dream of playing in the NFL.

“Football’s my love, man. I want to finish off right. It’s just something about knowing what your first love is, and mine so happened to be a professional sport," Williams said. "And knowing that you’re not going to be able to play it forever, I just want to make sure that I have no regrets on me working hard, doing what I need to do to get to my dream one more time.”

With Sione Vaki and Jacob Saylors current backing up Gibbs, it is unlikely the Lions bring him back, but there is a player waiting, should another injury impact the running backs room throughout the season.

For more comprehensive Detroit Lions coverage and NFL insider analysis, follow us on X, @detroitpodcast , head on over to our Facebook page and give it a like, follow us on TikTok , subscribe to the Detroit Lions On SI Lone Wolves YouTube Channel for daily videos, news, member-exclusive content.