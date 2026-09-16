Dan Campbell: Jahmyr Gibbs 'Is The Drug You Need a Little Bit More Of'

The Detroit Lions coaching staff are continuously monitoring how usage impacts performance on a weekly basis.

After running back Jahmyr Gibbs had 34 touches against the New Orleans Saints in the season-opener, supporters and NFL pundits expressed elevated concerns that a player cannot sustain that workload over the cource of a long NFL season.

Head coach Dan Campbell, speaking with 97.1 The Ticket during his weekly radio radio interview, provided a unique analogy, when asked about Gibbs' usage in Week 1.

"I think, we keep tabs on all of that. It's something that, yeah, it's on our mind. It's on my mind. We talk about going into games, to work a guy into the season. How much you're using him, to know what that job entails. So, we're mindful of it," said Campbell. "And I think it's like, anything, you know, most of the time they say in moderation everything is fine, right? That's when you abuse something. Now, I think that Gibbs is more than moderation. He's the drug you need a little bit more of. You just, you don't want to abuse it. But, it's certainly more than moderation, I can tell you that.

"We're being mindful of that. But I do know this, you know, he's in phenomenal shape," Campbell added further. "He's in the best shape I've seen since he's been here. I mean, the way he came into camp and the way he looked, he's built well, he's stout, he's strong, he's explosive and he's got attitude. e's ready for this now."

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The former first-round pick expressed following Detroit's 31-10 victory he felt excellent and that he could have even handled more of a workload.

"It doesn’t matter to me. I’m just trying to help my team win, whatever that looks like," said Gibbs. "Do I think there's a number (that's too much)? Nah. I feel fine. I could've took 40 today."

In the offseason, Gibbs mixed in mixed martial arts training to withstand the punishment he would face weekly.

Sione Vaki was the primary backup, even though Jacob Saylors had the much better training camp overall.

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