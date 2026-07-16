Former Lions DL Retires After 9-Year Career

A former key member of the Detroit Lions' defensive line has elected to hang up his cleats.

Pat O'Connor, who was originally drafted by the Lions in 2017 and played two seasons for the team later in his career, officially announced his retirement on social media Thursday.

In a lengthy post, O'Connor expressed appreciation for his experiences playing at the NFL level. Detroit drafted him out of Eastern Michigan with the 250th pick of the 2017 Draft, and although he didn't initially catch on with the team, he would play a valuable role with the team later in his career and carved out a nice role in the NFL.

"What a ride it's been. After 9 incredible years, I think it's finally time to hang up the cleats," O'Connor wrote. "If you had told my younger self that I'd play this long, spend my entire career with just two teams, get drafted and win a Super Bowl, he would have called you crazy. But here we are.

"I want to thank all of my teammates and friends I met along the way. There are far too many to name, so I wont — but you know who you are," O'Connor continued. "Thank you for the memories, the friendships, and everything in between. Thank you to all of the coaches who impacted my career and helped me become a better player and an even better person, both on and off the field."

After being cut by the Lions prior to the start of the 2017 regular season, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent most of his first two seasons on the practice squad, appearing in just three total games over that span.

However, a bigger role was on the horizon beginning in 2019. He was promoted to the active roster in mid-September that year, and would remain an integral part of the team's defensive line rotation. Most notably, O'Connor played 27 special teams snaps in the Buccaneers' Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

He would play for the Buccaneers through the 2023 season, but was not re-signed at the conclusion of the year. The Lions facilitated the reunion, signing him Aug. 1, 2024. Though he did not make the active roster initially, he was on the practice squad and promoted to the active roster on October 1 after injuries.

O'Connor played in 12 games in 2024, recording a sack and two tackles for loss amidst 18 total tackles. The Lions brought him back in 2025, where he would play until suffering an injury in November. He was released briefly, but came back on the practice squad until the conclusion of the season.

In total, O'Connor amassed 88 appearances with three starts, notching 52 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks while also playing a valuable role on special teams throughout his career.