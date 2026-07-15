Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Adjusted Offseason Training Regimen

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is unquestionably one of the hardest-working players in the entire NFL, not just his organization.

As a youngster, St. Brown made a habit out of catching 202 footballs off the JUGS machine everyday, and has carried that into the professional ranks. Never satisfied, the two-time All-Pro continues to be a tireless worker even after stacking four consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards.

However, amidst the grind of the 17-game season and with training camp fast approaching, St. Brown admitted that as he accumulates experience in the NFL he is dialing back his offseason work. This is a decision born out of a desire to be at full capacity when training camp begins later this month.

“As I get older, I’m still young, but as I get more years in this league, taking more hits — I train really hard in the offseason, maybe training a little less," St. Brown said on a recent appearance on NFL Network's 'The Insiders'. "Making sure I’m preserving my body for the long season ahead. I’m a grinder, during the offseason I barely take any breaks. For me, it’s like, understanding that your body is your temple, it’s everything, at the end of the day it’s what gets you going on Sundays, so just understanding when I need to turn it on and when I need to turn it off.

To St. Brown's credit, he has been one of the most durable players in the league. He's missed just two games in five years, and didn't miss any games last year despite suffering an ankle injury on Thanksgiving and a knee injury late in the year.

"As you take more hits in this league, you go through little injuries, I think those things add up and pile on," St. Brown added. "So for me it’s understanding when I need to go hard, and maybe take a little less, doing a little less in the offseason so that when I get to training camp I’m full ramp and ready to go for the season.”

Avenging 2025 disappointment

St. Brown has played a massive part in the team's resurgence over the past five years, helping them get within a game of the Super Bowl in 2023 and earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC in 2024. However, by all accounts the 9-8 finish in 2025 was not up to standard.

As a result, many of the Lions including head coach Dan Campbell have discussed the all-business approach the team is taking into the upcoming campaign. St. Brown echoed that sentiment, noting that the team is relying on its core principles to get back to the top of the NFC North.

"I would say the whole offseason, a lot of us were disappointed in the year we had, we felt like we had a pretty good team," the wideout said. "Going into OTAs and into training camp, the motto for us is getting back to what we do. Nothing fancy, hard work, grit, and I think it starts on the practice field and in the meeting room, us as a team together being who we are and translating that into Sundays.”

St. Brown mentioned players like himself, Penei Sewell, Jared Goff and Jack Campbell, among others, as enforcers of the standard. General manager Brad Holmes has invested plenty in keeping the team's core together, and now these players who arrived in Detroit as youngsters are viewed as veteran leaders.

As a result, St. Brown believes that this group of veterans will be tasked with not only holding the standard but raising, and guiding the young players in the ways the team does things as a result.

"The guys that have been here a while that understand how we do things, we just continue to do what we do and the young guys just follow along," St. Brown stated. "We’re just gonna have to raise our standards, raise what we did because obviously last year wasn’t good enough. It’s up to us, and I think the young guys will follow.”