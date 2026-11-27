The Detroit Lions fell to 8-3 on the 2026 NFL season with a last-second loss to the division rival Chicago Bears.

Here is everything Lions quarterback Jared Goff said in his postgame press conference.

On the offense usually stepping up but being unable to close the gap today in the final plays:

“Yeah, we have definitely more times than we haven't. They (Bears) made really good plays on both of those. I mean, that's an incredible tackle that dude made on (Jahmyr) Gibbs in open space. That's really hard. And we like our chances there, and you tip your cap a little bit. Gibbs was phenomenal today, and they made a great play there.

On his discussion with the referee regarding disruption from Bears DL Jeffrey Simmons:

“I only think he did it really once that was really egregious to me – where they yell. It's a really hard thing to officiate because at what point is he simulating the snap count? At what point is he just talking to his guys? And I understand it happens all across the League since the first time it happened. But yeah, I'm just trying to make sure that they know that I'm not allowed to simulate snap count with my hands. He shouldn't be allowed to do it with his voice. And that wasn't the difference in the game. But yeah, that was early, and I don't believe it happened more than once or twice.”

On the false start penalties and whether they were simply just failed execution:

“Yeah.”

On his perspective of the fourth down play, and if the play was always intended to go to Jahmyr Gibbs:

“Yeah, played man coverage and we had a great play on. I believe I was hot, and they brought the nickel, and yeah, it was a great play. And again, that guy (Bears LB T.J. Edwards), it was an incredible tackle in an open field like that on probably the best player (Jahmyr Gibbs) in the League right now. Yeah, it was a good play, but I'll take my chances with zero every time.”

On the emotions of the close game when he is forced to sit on the sideline and watch the opponent score and win:

“Yeah, it sucks, but we didn’t do enough offensively. It sucks to sit there on the sideline and watch them do that. Again, you tip your cap to how well they played and how they roared back there in the fourth quarter. We had our chances down the game and didn’t get it done. Had we got it done on those few plays there at the end, we’d be having a different conversation right now.”

On how motivating a loss like this can be for the last stretches of the season:

“Yeah, sure, it will be. We got a lot of football ahead of us. We’ll play these guys again, you know, and a few divisional games, down the line, but who’s next, is it Atlanta? Yeah, so, Atlanta’s next. I guess take out some of that anger and frustration on them.”

On how he will react and respond to this Thanksgiving loss:

“It stings, and it hurts, and it’s Thanksgiving. It’s division and everything that was at stake here, but I’m thankful for a lot of things in my life. I’ve got my family, who will have Thanksgiving dinner with me tonight, and I’m not going to allow this to rub off on them. It’s one game, we’re 8-3 with a lot of football ahead of us, and everything will be just fine.”

On if he can pinpoint why the team has struggled to win on Thanksgiving recently:

“No, nothing I can pinpoint, no. I think it just so happens.”

On if the Bears contributed to the false start penalties against them today:

“Yeah, I don’t think that should be overblown. I think that happened a couple of times. The officials talked to them, and if they were trying to simulate the snap count, or if they weren’t, I don’t know. They can probably say they aren’t, and it’s impossible to officiate, and (the officials will) never throw a flag on that. But it happens, this isn’t the first game it’s happened. We got to be able to handle that a little bit better than we did.”



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