The Detroit Lions are set to battle with the Chicago Bears with first-place in the NFC North on the line in front of a national audience.

Detroit has relied on its veteran quarterback Jared Goff to play at a high level each week, and he has done just that throughout the season. Through 10 games, Goff has thrown 20 touchdown passes against four interceptions.

Against the Bears and their high-powered offense, Goff may be lured into a shootout. Chicago's defense features a star on the interior line in Jeffery Simmons, who they acquired ahead of the trade deadline. Simmons has had five sacks since joining the Bears, including three last week against New Orleans.

As a result, Goff may have to air it out to give the Lions their best chance to win. He's facing off against his former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on the other sideline, as Johnson is the Bears' head coach. Because of that, Goff will likely feel some added motivation to play well.

Sports Betting Dime's Drew Ellis believes a big day is in store for Goff, as he's predicting Goff to go over his projected over/under for passing yards in Thursday's game.

"I think these games with the Chicago Bears and Ben Johnson are a little more personal to Jared Goff than he lets on," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "His former OC has thrown some jabs at Goff since becoming Chicago’s head coach and Goff has responded with over 330 passing yards in both meetings with Johnson’s Bears. I expect Chicago to have more offensive success than Lions opponents have had over the last six games, so the Lions offense will have to produce a lot of points to win. That puts more on Goff to perform at a high level and I expect his yardage to pile up and reach at least 279 yards on Thursday."

Goff currently has a 1-4 record on Thanksgiving as a member of the Lions, with the lone win coming over the Bears in 2024. However, he has played well on the holiday with 1,202 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and zero interceptions in his appearances with the Lions on Thanksgiving.

Detroit went 2-0 against the Bears last season, and will be looking to extend their unbeaten streak against their former coordinator in what could be the biggest Thanksgiving matchup in franchise history.

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