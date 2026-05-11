4 Free Agent Kickers Lions Could Target Prior to 2026 NFL Season

Detroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been fairly productive through his first two NFL seasons. He’s made 84.1 percent of his field-goal attempts, plus has converted on 95.9 percent of his extra-point tries.

However, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Detroit general manager Brad Holmes bring in another kicker to compete with Bates ahead of training camp.

With that said, here are four kickers the Lions could still pursue this offseason.

Graham Gano

Gano is a savvy vet who has made 83.8 percent of his field-goal attempts during his 16-year NFL career.

In his final three years with the N.Y. Giants, though, he failed to play in a full season, and converted on just 29 of his 38 attempts (76.3%).

While that is not exactly the mark of proficiency, he was successful on nine of his 10 field-goal tries last year before being placed on injured reserve with a herniated disc in his neck.

Because of his recent run-ins with the injury bug, I wouldn't count on the 39-year-old Gano to be consistently healthy the remainder of his time in the NFL. And that right there could definitely be used against him in negotiations with teams like the Lions.

Yet, it still wouldn't hurt Detroit to bring him in to compete with Bates in training camp this summer.

Daniel Carlson

While Carlson is no longer the kicker that made at least 91.9 percent of his field goals for three straight seasons (2020-22), he still remains productive.

He's spent the better part of his eight NFL seasons with the Raiders, converting on 87.8 percent of his field-goal attempts. Additionally, the 31-year-old still very much possesses a strong leg, as evidenced by the 60-yard field goal he made last season.

If brought in by Holmes & Co., he certainly could challenge Bates for the starting kicker job.

Matt Prater

The one-time Lions kicker spent seven seasons in the Motor City (2014-20), converting on 84.4 percent of his field-goal attempts. It was a largely successful tenure for Prater, who made one Pro Bowl during his time in Detroit.

Most recently, he suited up for the Buffalo Bills, appearing in 15 games in 2025 for the AFC East franchise. During his lone campaign in Buffalo, he executed on 90 percent of his FG attempts and was a perfect six-for-six on kicks from 40-49 yards out.

Although he'll be 42 come the start of the 2026 season, he'd still provide the Lions with solid competition for Bates.

Jaffer Murphy

Murphy, an undrafted free agent from UTSA, attempted (and made) just one field goal during his collegiate career.

However, he put up some staggering numbers at his pro day, converting on 12 of his 13 field-goal attempts and making a 70-yarder. He also recorded an impressive 4.47-second 40-yard dash time.

There's no guarantee he'll be able to replicate this type of production in live games, especially at the NFL level. However, it wouldn't hurt Detroit to invite the undrafted kicker to training camp this summer.