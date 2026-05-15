Predicting Every Lions 2026 Game Score Even Though It's Way Too Early

The 2026 NFL schedule has officially been revealed.

For sixth-year head coach Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions, it’s an opportunity to right the wrongs of what was a disappointing 2025 season. They return plenty of playmakers who understand what it takes to win at a high level, and with a schedule that many believe to be favorable, it would not be a surprise to see the team rise to the ranks of the contending once again.

Here’s my first attempt at predicting the Lions’ record with the schedule hot off the presses.

Week 1 — Sunday, Sept. 13 vs. Saints (1 p.m., FOX)

The Lions will open the season in front of the home crowd against the Saints, who are looking to grow in the second season of the Kellen Moore era. Tyler Shough had a strong finish to his rookie year, which has generated some optimism surrounding the future of their organization.

Ultimately, the Lions have too much firepower for a Saints team that has been retooled this offseason. Shough is able to keep it close with big plays early, but the Lions control the second-half clock and pull away for a season-opening win. (30-16 win, 1-0).

Week 2 — Thursday, Sept. 17 at Bills (8:15 p.m., Prime Video)

The Lions will be walking into a difficult test early in the year, with this game being the first regular season matchup in Buffalo’s new stadium. It’s sure to be a rowdy environment, with the passionate Bills fans eager to enjoy their new home.

These two teams played a barnburner in their 2024 meeting, and with so much offensive talent on both sides a similar result can be expected. This game being early in the year helps the Lions, as weather likely won’t be a big factor.

Ultimately, the Lions put up a solid fight but are unable to get enough stops, as Josh Allen proves to be too much with his dual-threat ability late in the game. (35-31 loss, 1-1).

Week 3 — Sunday, Sept. 27 vs. Jets (1 p.m., FOX)

It will be a reunion in Ford Field, as Aaron Glenn returns to the place where he was the defensive coordinator for four years under Dan Campbell as a head coach for the first time. He struggled in his debut season in the Big Apple, and his second may also be a struggle early.

The Jets traded for Geno Smith this offseason, and Smith has had some success at Ford Field. He won in the building twice with the Seahawks, but doesn't have the same talent around him and has plenty to prove after a down year last year. The Lions roll. (42-17 win, 2-1).

Week 4 — Sunday, Oct. 4 at Panthers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

The Panthers surprised many with their run to the NFC South division title last year, as Bryce Young continues to show flashes of being the player they’d hoped he’d be when they traded up to draft him first overall in 2023.

In yet another charged-up, early season primetime atmosphere, the Lions are up for the test. Jared Goff shines, Jahmyr Gibbs continues his trend of primetime success and Detroit rolls to a statement victory just two weeks after a crushing loss. (35-17 win, 3-1).

Week 5 — Sunday, Oct. 11 at Cardinals (4:25 p.m., FOX)

New Lions offensive coordinator Drew Petzing returns to the place where he was the coordinator for three years, and the team will be eager to prove it made the right choice by putting up the points. Arizona made a coaching change, as Mike LaFleur takes over for Jonathan Gannon.

Though the Cardinals have some intriguing offensive talent, and veteran quarterback JaCoby Brissett providing some stability, they could struggle to begin the year. Detroit weathers a slow start and wins comfortably. (27-14 win, 4-1).

Week 6 — BYE

Week 7 — Sunday, Oct. 25 vs. Packers (4:25 p.m., FOX)

The Lions come out of the bye week with a challenge right away, as they'll be taking on a Packers team that swept them a year ago. Green Bay has had some success at Ford Field, winning there two of the last three years.

Last year, the Lions came out of the bye slowly and suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the Vikings. It won't look the same, as it'll be a close game throughout, but Detroit can't find the right moves as Green Bay wins a nail-biter. (23-20 loss, 4-2).

Week 8 — Sunday, Nov. 1 vs. Vikings (1 p.m., FOX)

The Vikings will have a new look in 2026, as they signed Kyler Murray after he was cut from the Cardinals. This sets up an intriguing competition between a veteran looking to prove he still has it and a youngster in J.J. McCarthy looking to prove he was the right choice two years ago in the Draft.

Ultimately, whoever wins that job has plenty of weapons to have a lot of success. However, they'll run into a hungry Lions team coming off the Packers loss eager to prove their mettle in the division. Jared Goff gets the group back on track with an exceptional performance, and the Lions win by two scores. (33-23 win, 5-2).

Week 9 —Sunday, Nov. 8 at Dolphins (1 p.m., FOX)

After a big divisional win, the Lions travel south to take on the Dolphins. Like several teams on Detroit's schedule, Miami made a quarterback change in moving on from Tua Tagovailoa and signed Malik Willis.

In Willis, the Dolphins have a dual-threat quarterback who could give the Lions some trouble. Additionally, they have some speed on their offense that will be able to move the ball. However, the Lions find ways to put together stops, and are able to avoid a trap game ahead of a big stretch. (35-23 win, 6-2).

Week 10 — Sunday, Nov. 15 vs. Patriots (Munich, Germany, 9:30 a.m., FOX)

The Lions get the reigning AFC champions in Germany. There are questions surrounding this Patriots team after what has been something of a turbulent offseason. New England has talent returning, and whispers of a trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown could alter the trajectory of their offense.

Ultimately, this trip to Germany will be a meaningful one for the Lions. Detroit finds a way to pull away in the second half, with Amon-Ra St. Brown putting on a big show in his first opportunity to play in a country where he has plenty of roots. (28-20 win, 7-2).

Week 11 — Sunday, Nov. 22 vs. Buccaneers (1 p.m., CBS)

The Lions will be coming off their international game, while the Buccaneers will be coming off a bye. There's been some change for the Buccaneers this offseason, but Baker Mayfield remains. As a result, this game turns into a shootout.

With a big Thanksgiving tilt looming against a divisional foe, the Lions are caught looking ahead. Detroit comes up just short in what turns into a battle of the offenses. (37-33 loss, 7-3).

Week 12 — Thursday, Nov. 26 vs. Bears (1 p.m., CBS)

For Thanksgiving, the Lions will be treated to another reunion with former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The Bears will not be a surprise to anyone after winning the North last season, but Detroit managed to have their number by sweeping the season series.

After losing a big Thanksgiving clash with the Packers last year, the Lions will be looking to send the fans home happy. In a game that could have massive divisional stakes, Detroit finds a way to grind out a win over Caleb Williams and company. (31-23 win, 8-3).

Week 13 — Sunday, Dec. 6 at Falcons (1 p.m., CBS)

Detroit will get some extended rest ahead of this game after a grueling stretch of three games in 11 days. As a result, they use the momentum from the win over the Bears and hit the road recharged. Atlanta has some questions surrounding Michael Penix Jr., but has some talent around him that is intriguing.

The Lions’ defense stifles Penix, and Jared Goff thrives. He connects with Jameson Williams on a fourth-quarter score to cement a double-digit road win. (34-21 win, 9-3).

Week 14 — Sunday, Dec. 13 vs. Titans (1 p.m., FOX)

Second-year quarterback Cam Ward will make his first trip to Ford Field as the Titans look to build some momentum. He'll be treated to a passionate crowd, as the fans bring the energy ahead of what is the team's defining stretch of the season.

With big games looming, this time the Lions avoid the trap. They come out strong, and control the game from start to finish to log a second-straight double-digit victory. In doing so, they put themselves in the NFC North drivers seat. (41-21 win, 10-3).

Week 15 — Sunday, Dec. 20 at Vikings (8:20 p.m., NBC/Peacock)

After defeating the Vikings earlier in the year, the Lions will travel to one of the toughest stadiums to play in what’s sure to be a raucous environment. By this juncture of the season, the Vikings will have figured out whether it’s Murray or McCarthy, and they’ll be ready for revenge.

Detroit has what it takes to win in Minnesota, and has in years past. However, doing so in primetime will be a daunting task, and the Lions are ultimately unable to make enough plays as they fall in a close battle. (28-25 loss, 10-4).

Week 16 — Monday, Dec. 28 vs. Giants (8:15 p.m., ESPN/ABC)

This could wind up being a very intriguing late-season matchup. The Giants have a new look under coach John Harbaugh, and if their young talents all stay healthy they could wind up making some serious noise in the NFC East.

These two teams played a phenomenal game last year, with the Lions rallying late to win. It’ll be the first time the Lions see quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers, as all three were out with injury in last year’s meeting. Points will be aplenty in this game, with the Lions narrowly carving out a victory on a last-second field goal. (41-38 win, 11-4).

Week 17 — Sunday, Jan. 3 at Bears (4:25 p.m., FOX)

The Bears will be looking for revenge after the Lions’ win on Thanksgiving, and Ben Johnson will still be searching for his first win over his former mentor. Throw in possible weather in Chicago in January, and this could be a very difficult task for the Lions.

Jared Goff has quieted some of the concerns about his ability to play at a high level in outdoor games such as this one, and as a result Detroit’s offense is able to keep up. However, they’re unable to win as the Bears get the big stop late and hold on to win a pivotal NFC North late-season showdown. (31-27 loss, 11-5).

Week 18 — TBD at Packers (TBD)

With the division potentially on the line at Lambeau Field, the stage is set for an exciting showdown. Detroit lost at Lambeau for the first time since 2021 last year, and now have the chance to earn the division crown on the road.

In what will be a back-and-forth game throughout with weather being a factor, the Lions make all the right moves late. They get payback for their defeat earlier in the year, and take this one on the road to earn a third division title in four years and a home playoff game. (30-23 win, 12-5).

Final record: 12-5