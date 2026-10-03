How To Watch, Listen, Stream Detroit Lions Against Carolina Panthers

The Detroit Lions are seeking their third victory of the 2026 season and first away from Ford Field.

Carolina is entering the Week 4 Sunday Night Football contest banged up, but Dan Campbell still knows the challenges of facing off against an opponent that qualified for the playoffs last season.

"It'll be loud. It's going to be one of those environments that we've got to be able to have poise under those circumstances. They're coming off of a loss, and so they're going to want to make that right. At home, big game for them," said Campbell earlier this week. "So, we’ll get their best shot. I think (Panthers head coach Dave) Canales has done a heck of a job over there. They won that division last year, playoff team. They've got plenty of weapons. Defensive scheme has been there now going on really, I guess four years now.

"It's a sound, aggressive unit. They play headsy, they play where their help's at. It's fed by really this front seven, front six, that D-line led by (Defensive tackle Derrick) Brown and (Outside linebacker Jaelan) Phillips. And then I think they'll get (Linebacker Devin) Lloyd back this week. So, he's pretty dang versatile, does a lot for them. And then special teams, they give you a lot of different looks. They can be problematic."

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Detroit's defense will again be tasked with limiting a mobile quarterback.

"We’ve just got to stay true to what we are, what we know, discipline. We've got to improve a little bit here this week. Every week you've got to improve, but this is a good opponent. Their offense over there, Bryce (Young) makes it problematic," said Campbell. "He's got a quick release. He sees it. They're doing a good job there. They're under center, they're in pistol, they're in gun, boots, keepers, RPOs, dot runs. (Running back Chuba) Hubbard runs hard, and then they've got targets now.

"They've got big skill between these receivers and the tight ends. These are big, tall possession guys that can go above the rim and are strong at the catchpoint. So, this will be a good test. But we're looking forward to it coming off of the win against the Jets here. And so next one up.”

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

Date: Sunday October 4, 2026

Time: 8:20 p.m. EST

Location: Bank of America Stadium

TV: NBC

TV announcers: Mike Tirico, Chris Collinsworth, Kaylee Hartung, Melissa Stark

Stream: NFL+

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of radio affiliates, Westwood One

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown (97.1), Ryan Radtke, Mike Golic (Westwood One)

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