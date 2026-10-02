Spot the Ball: 10 Thoughts Ahead of Lions Matchup Against Panthers

The Detroit Lions have their second primetime game of the season on deck Sunday, as they travel to take on the Carolina Panthers.

Detroit's second road game of the season will ironically be its second primetime game of the season, setting up another potentially tough environment as the team looks to move 3-1 on the season.

Here are 10 thoughts ahead of the Lions' Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Player to watch

The Panthers enter Sunday's game dealing with injuries on both sides of the ball, which gives the Lions some advantages. One area is on the Panthers' offensive line, as they have a starting guard expected to be out which could allow the Lions to cause some havoc.

My player to watch this week is defensive tackle Alim McNeill. Because the Panthers will be doing some shuffling on their interior offensive line, there could be opportunities for McNeill to wreak some havoc on quarterback Bryce Young.

Panther injury problems

The Panthers will be beat up heading into this matchup. Amidst their 1-2 start to the season, they've had to deal with several significant injuries. On Wednesday, they placed both of their starting cornerbacks on injured reserve in Mike Jackson and Jaycee Horn.

This is the latest blow to a defense that has had to withstand several injuries, including a torn ACL suffered by outside linebacker/EDGE Nic Scourton early in training camp.

This will be a big blow to the Panthers' roster, as they're also dealing with injuries on the offensive line with guard Damien Lewis also expected to be out. As a result, the Lions have an opportunity to capitalize on both sides of the ball.

Also on the offensive side, wide receivers Xavier Leggette and Jalen Coker are also hampered by injuries. While the team could get some positive developments later in the week, it has been a tough stretch for them amidst their difficult start to the year.

The magic number

Detroit has scored exactly 31 points in each of their first three games, which is the first time this has been done in franchise history. This has happened only one other time in NFL history, according to ESPN, when the San Francisco 49ers did it in 1992.

In the first three games of the Drew Petzing era, the Lions' offense has overcome some slow starts. They've totaled just seven points in the first quarter of their first three games, but rank third in the league in scoring behind only the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers.

Moving forward, consistency could be a focus for Petzing's group. While they've been explosive in second half throughout the early part of the season, starting faster would be beneficial.

Battle of passing leaders

Two of the NFL's top-six passers statistically will square off in Sunday's game. Bryce Young currently leads the NFL in passing yards with 939, while Goff is sixth with 802. Additionally, Goff is one of only three quarterbacks who have started all three games and not thrown an interception, while Young has thrown two.

Goff has been much more efficient than Young, though, and this could be a deciding factor in Sunday's game. Goff is fourth in the NFL in completion percentage amongst quarterbacks who have started three games at 70 percent, while Young ranks further down the list with a 59.5 percent completion rate.

Roster shake-up

The Lions shuffled their depth chart ahead of the Week 3 game against the Jets, granting some opportunities to Ennis Rakestraw among others. There were some positive results from Rakestraw's 23 snaps in his season debut, and as a result will likely get more chances moving forward.

Rakestraw's performance is a strong development for a Lions secondary that has been depleted throughout the start of the season. He can certainly provide a spark for the group, and that gives the Lions a chance to explore whether or not the third-year defensive back can be a difference maker after injuries limited his first two seasons to just eight total games.

Elsewhere, rookie Jimmy Rolder made his NFL debut and Devin White was made an inactive. This pushed Malcolm Rodriguez to the third linebacker spot, with Amen Ogbongbemiga being elevated from the practice squad before being signed to the active roster on Wednesday.

Snapping a skid

Carolina has not been an easy foe for the Lions historically since they entered the league as an expansion team in 1993. The Panthers hold the all-time advantage, 8-4, and have lost to the Lions at home just once. Detroit's lone road win in this series came in their first ever meeting in 1999.

The Lions won the most recent matchup, a 42-24 victory at Ford Field during the 2023 season, but have lost their last six when going on the road to Carolina.

Sunday's game will also be a charged-up atmosphere, as it marks the first Sunday Night Football game the Panthers will be hosting since Dec. 4, 2016 when they lost 40-7 to the Seattle Seahawks.

Common threads

The Lions and Panthers have some crossover on their respective coaching staffs. For starters, this game will pit brother against brother as Drew Petzing's brother Dean is an offensive assistant for the Panthers.

Dean Petzing is in his third season with the Panthers and has squared off with his brother once, which came last season when the Panthers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 36-30 on Dec. 22, 2025.

Darrell Bevell is the Panthers' associate head coach and an offensive specialist, and he's another former Lions staffer. Bevell spent two years as the Lions' offensive coordinator from 2019-20, and served five games as the team's interim head coach after Matt Patricia was fired.

Additionally, former Lions defensive line coach Todd Wash currently holds the same title for the Panthers. Wash came to Detroit as part of the Lions' first coaching staff under Dan Campbell in 2021, and held the role for two seasons before taking the job in Carolina.

Best-case scenario

The Lions pick on the Panthers' injury-riddled roster. The first-quarter woes go away, as Drew Petzing's offense dials up a pair of touchdown drives early to give the Lions cushion which forces the Panthers to be one-dimensional.

With the injuries up front, Bryce Young is pressured heavily throughout Sunday's game as Aidan Hutchinson racks up multiple sacks. Detroit ultimately overcomes some second-half secondary issues to win comfortably and move to 3-1 on the season.

Worst-case scenario

The Panthers find a way to patchwork their depth chart together amidst some injuries, and Young airs it out against a struggling secondary. Even with the injuries, the Lions could struggled to control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball, and Jared Goff is unable to pick on a defensive backfield missing two starting corners.

While the Lions figure some things out late, another slow start on the road ultimately dooms them. Young throws for over 300 yards, and the game turns into a shootout that the Lions aren't able to rally to win.

Bold prediction

Jared Goff has an opportunity to put himself further into the early season MVP conversation with a strong performance, and has a great chance to do so against a banged-up Carolina defense. With the injuries the Panthers' secondary is facing, Goff could have a huge game.

My bold prediction is that Goff tosses four touchdowns and remains turnover free. The Lions have plenty of weapons at Goff's disposal, and with their willingness to get Jahmyr Gibbs into that mix could have a number of looks that Carolina could have no answer for.

Goff dials up a pair of long touchdowns to Jameson Williams to snap the wideout out of an early season quiet spell, and later connects with the reliable Amon-Ra St. Brown and Sam LaPorta for a touchdown apiece.