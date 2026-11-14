How to Watch, Listen, Stream Detroit Lions Against New England Patriots

The Detroit Lions are set to play their first international game in over a decade.

After last playing overseas in London during the 2015 season, the Lions will play their first game in Germany and take on the New England Patriots. The team arrived in Germany on Friday, and have been taking in the entire experience.

Detroit is 1-1 in international games. They defeated the Atlanta Falcons in 2014 thanks to a last-second game-winning kick by Matt Prater in London, but lost in their return to London the following year at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sunday's game will be an early one for fans who did not make the trip, as kickoff is set for 9:30 a.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX. Michigan native and current Los Angeles Dodgers play-by-play broadcaster Joe Davis leads the broadcast, along with former NFL tight end Greg Olsen as the color commentator and Pam Oliver as the sideline reporter.

On the radio, the Lions will feature their usual tandem of Dan Miller and Lomas Brown on the call, along with T.J. Lang offering insights as a sideline reporter and extra analyst.

The matchup with the Patriots will be the first of a three-game stretch in 12 days for Detroit, as they take on Tampa Bay on Sunday in Week 11 before a quick turnaround leading up to their Thanksgiving game the following Thursday against the Chicago Bears.

Sunday will be the third game in NFL history to be played in Munich at Allianz Arena. The first game came in November of 2022, when the Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks in the first game in Germany. After a game in Frankfurt in 2023, the NFL returned to Munich for a game between the Panthers and the Giants in 2024.

In a close battle, the Panthers were able to do enough to secure a win with an overtime defeat of the Giants.

Last season, the NFL held a game in Berlin between the Falcons and the Colts. That game went into overtime, with the Colts defeating the Falcons 31-25.

Detroit Lions vs. New England Patriots

Date: Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

Time: 9:30 a.m. EST.

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany.

TV: FOX 2 Detroit and local FOX affiliates.

TV announcers: Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver.

Stream: NFL+, FOX One.

Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, List of Lions radio affiliates

Radio announcers: Dan Miller, Lomas Brown, T.J. Lang

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