Everything We Know About Detroit Lions 2026 Trip to Germany

The Detroit Lions are playing their first International Series game since 2015, when the organization traveled to England to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Wembley Stadium.

Unfortunately, Detroit was on the losing end, falling 45-10 to the AFC West squad.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming trip to play the New England Patriots at 3:30 p.m. local time at Allianz Arena, home of FC Bayern Munich.

Fan activations

There are activities for supporters heading overseas, starting on Friday, November 13.

According to the team website, "Beginning at 11 a.m. (local time) on Nov. 13 and 14, fans can experience Ford Field on the Road at Odeonsplatz for Detroit Lions Fan Fest presented by Ford featuring family-friendly games, giveaways, one-of-a-kind photo opportunities, beer and food trucks and appearances from Lions Legends, Detroit Lions Cheerleaders and Mascots. Friday and Saturday night will both culminate with concerts headlined by Detroit's own – Kevin Saunderson (Friday, Nov. 13) and Big Sean (Saturday, Nov. 14) beginning at 5:00 p.m."

On game day, the Lions will also have a specific fan experience section within the NFL Fan Experience at Allianz Arena.

For more information, visit http://www.detroitlions.com

Safety Kerby Joseph is not playing

When asked during his weekly radio interview on 97.1 The Ticket regarding Joseph's status, the former NFL tight end replied, “I’ll cut it out (the speculation). I don’t see him playing. I don’t see him playing in Germany."

Joseph has steadily ramped up his participation at practice, but will not be activated this week.

Earlier this week, Campbell was asked if Joseph was trending towards playing, and noted, “Well, he did a good job last week, so we want to get him some more work.”

Lions arrival to Germany

While the Patriots are flying out on Wednesday, Detroit has opted to practice on Wednesday and Thursday at their Allen Park Performance Center before departing on Thursday evening.

"We're going to leave , we'll practice here Wednesday, Thursday," said Campbell. "And then after Thursday practice, we will head over. So, we'll have 48 hours to get adjusted and ready to roll."

Lions practice schedule

Barring any schedule changes, Campbell plans to speak to reporters at 3:00 p.m. (9 a.m ET). The team will conduct practice that is open for media to observe during individual drills at 3:35 p.m. (9:30 a.m. ET), according to league sources."

Select Lions players will address the media at approximately 4:40 p.m. (10:40 am ET).

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