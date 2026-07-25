Steve Smith Critiques Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams

Entering the 2026 season, there is no question that Jameson Williams is one of the game’s most explosive offensive weapons.

Equipped with next-level speed, the fifth-year wideout has the ability to take any pass he hauls in from Lions quarterback Jared Goff to the end zone.

Yet, there continues to be serious discussion among fans and pundits alike that he still has room to grow as a route-runner.

Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., a current NFL Network analyst, is one of those pundits who believes such is the case.

“I think Jamo is a design deep-burner. He (has) such world-class speed. He naturally opens up everything under the sun. Is he a true No. 1? It depends on what category you put him in,” Smith said on a recent episode of the “89 with Steve Smith and James Palmer” YouTube show. “Let’s sit back and go down this road when I say a true No. 1. When I look at Justin Jefferson, there is no route on his route tree (he can’t run), he actually has branches on his route tree that don’t exist for everyone else.

“Jamo showed when (Amon-Ra) St. Brown went out that he is a hell of a football player, but he is not a refined, pure, excellent route runner unless you take half of the route tree away from him. He is a true No. 1 with a limited route tree.”

Williams is also part of one of the most prolific receiving duos in the NFL today with St. Brown. The two dynamic pass-catchers combined for a staggering 2,518 receiving yards in 2025, with St. Brown leading the way with 1,401 yards on 117 catches.

The tandem also accounted for roughly 55 percent of Goff’s 4,564 passing yards last season.

Yet, Smith is not sold on the fact St. Brown and Williams comprise one of the top-five pass-catching duos in the league today.

“Here’s why they don’t rank (in the) top five: Because Jamo’s still working,” Smith expressed. “Here’s the thing: If you remove Jamo’s speed, is he better than (Cincinnati Bengals WR) Tee Higgins?”

Smith’s co-host James Palmer then interjected, “I think right now Tee Higgins is better, even with Jamo’s speed.”

Former NFL WR Steve Smith Sr. on if Detroit Lions WR’s Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are a TOP 5 DUO in the NFL 🤯



“NOPE, here’s why they don’t make the TOP 5… because JAMO is still WORKING” pic.twitter.com/PjRBURmss7 — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) July 24, 2026

In case you were wondering, Higgins amassed 846 yards and 11 touchdowns on 59 catches last season, while Williams accumulated 1,117 yards and seven scores on 65 receptions.

After going back and forth with Palmer on a few other receiving combos, Smith added, “I know this probably isn’t going to go well with people in the comments, but I see Jamo and (Denver Broncos WR Jaylen) Waddle kind of being the same player. So, that’s a push for me.”

Regardless of the ranking, there’s no doubt the St. Brown-Williams tandem will play a significant role in the success of Detroit’s air attack in 2026.